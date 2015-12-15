Hydration Products Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

Hydration Products Market – Overview

The term hydration products refers to any beverage or product that keeps an individual hydrated. These products are typically used while indulging in outdoor activities, exercise, sports, and other recreational purposes. They usually consists of bottled water, hydration packs, filtration systems, and water purification systems. Hydration packs are small devices that store or carry water, typically worn either on the back (backpack) or waist. These packs are generally made of flexible materials such as rubber.

Increasing military expenditure is expected to drive the global hydration products market during the forecast period. Military & defense expenses are classified into maintenance, operations, procurement, military personnel, and R&D activities. A majority of these expenses are allocated for maintenance personnel, provisions for armed forces, and their operating costs. The expenses for operations include protective armor and equipment used by military forces. Consequently, the demand for hydration packs in the reservoirs forms is anticipated to increase in order to keep the soldiers hydrated during combat operations.

Technological advancements in hydration products are expected to boost their demand across industries during the forecast period. Smart hydration products are products that help achieve optimal water consumption needs. Smart water bottles track the water intake and provide reminders or alerts to drink water at specific timings, by using light and sound, throughout the day. Smart hydration products are maintenance-free and are fully automated. These devices utilize accelerometers in order to keep track of the consumed water or liquid.

Hydration Products Market – Segmentation

In terms of product, the global hydration products market can be segmented by product into hydration packs, purification and filtration, water bottles, and other accessories. The hydration packs segment accounted for the majority share of the market in 2017 backed by the military & defense sector. Military personnel are key end-users of hydration packs, as they use it as a reservoirs to remain hydrated during wars and other operations. Increasing expenditure in military & defense is expected to subsequently boost the adoption of hydration packs in the near future.

Based on end-use industry, the hydration products market can be classified into sports and military. The sports segment includes various activities such as trekking, skiing, biking, and running. The segment is projected to dominate the hydration products market during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of adventure and sports activities are likely to boost the dependence of various sport enthusiasts on hydration products such as bottles and reservoirs in order to keep themselves hydrated during these activities. The adventure tourism industry is expanding at a rapid pace due to increasing economic development in terms of employment and revenue, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for hydration bladder, hydration packs, water bottles, and filtration & purification products in the sports segment.

North America is expected to account for the majority share of the global market owing to various factors such as increasing military expenditure according to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) regulations and increase in number of adventure sports destinations in the U.S. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for hydration products in North America. Increasing participation of sport enthusiasts in various outdoor sports such as swimming, camping, and biking is estimated to further drive the demand for hydration products in the region.

Hydration Products Market – Key Players

The global hydration products market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of key vendors holding considerable market share. These vendors are increasingly focusing on technologically advanced products by investing heavily in R&D activities, creating comfort-enhancing designs, and employing advanced material & processing technologies to offer high-performance products. These vendors have various cost & product offering differentiating factors in order to compete with each other. Key vendors operating in the global hydration products market include CamelBak, Geigerrig, HydraPak, Osprey, Decathlon, CoolGear, Ergodyne, Samsonite and Salomon.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market's trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players' strategies

