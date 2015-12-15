Drug Designing Tools Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

In 2029, the Drug Designing Tools market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Drug Designing Tools market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Drug Designing Tools market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the docking segment held approximately 22.3% of the market share in 2017. On the basis of end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period.

The predictive analytics segment in the global drug designing tools market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the increasing adoption of intelligent enterprise technologies for drug designing.

Some popular vendors contributing towards the drug designing tools market are Agilent Technologies, Schrödinger LLC, Biovia Corporation, BioSolveIT GmbH, COSMOlogic GmbH & Co., ChemAxon, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., and XtalPi Inc.

In February 2018, BioSolveIT launched the REAL Space Navigator, which is the largest space of available compounds. The company collaborated with Enamine, a chemical research organization, to provide an ultra-fast search engine with 650 million compounds in the first version.

In December 2017, ChemAxon collaborated with ChemPass to provide an integrated solution. ChemAxon’s software components will be integrated with the artificial intelligence design technology platform of ChemPass. This will help ChemAxon’s customers generate new ideas and develop novel leads.

In July 2017, XtalPi Inc. entered into a partnership with AMRI SSCI, LLC, a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc., to determine solid forms of small molecules and design experimental conditions based on computational results.

The global Drug Designing Tools market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Drug Designing Tools market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Drug Designing Tools market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.