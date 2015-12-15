Ascending Demand for Contraceptives to Propel the Growth of the Contraceptives Market Between 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Contraceptives market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Contraceptives market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Contraceptives market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Contraceptives among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

segmentation of the global e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap market offered by the report helps in grasping the all-round growth prospects and the future outlook of the different segments of the market and thus, helping the potential buyers to make informed decisions while investing in the market.

The report on e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap market provides the analysis and forecast on regional as well as global level. It offers historical data of the year 2015 along with the anticipated data of 2016, and a forecast data up to year 2026 in terms of revenue as well as volume. The report also provide vital driving and impeding factors for the development of the global e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap market and their impact on each region over the duration of the given forecast period. The report also offers the value chain analysis of the market with a list of key players. The research report on the global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap provides vital growth prospects and key trends and opportunities that may come up in the market over the course of the given forecast period. The research report is the result of in-depth and extensive primary as well as secondary research methodologies backed by crucial market insights offered by the industry professionals.

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap is chiefly driven by the increasing number of electronic products in households of urban areas. This growth in products can be attributed to growth in the disposable income of people in these areas. They are generating maximum amount e-waste from which recovering different metals is very important so as to save energy. In addition to this, recycling of this electronic waste also helps in bringing down the burden on the mining sector to provide primary metals.

Sustainable management of resources entails the segmentation of hazardous resources from the electronic waste and the maximum amount recover of vital metals. Thus, the e-waste recycling helps in cutting down the pollution, conserve energy, and cut down greenhouse emissions.

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market: Geographical Segmentation

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap can be segmented into five key regions depending upon the geography. The key regional segments of the market include North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market: Key Players

Some of the key players plying their trade in the global market for E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market include names such as Boliden Group, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., Ultromext Ltd., Umicore N.V., and LS-Nikko Copper Inc. among others. These companies are projected to broaden their scrapping facilities to expand their business over the coming years of the forecast period. In addition to this, numerous players in the market are also expected to concentrate on streamlining their management of e-waste to make sure the sustainability of resource management and maximum recovery of the precious metals.

Market Segmentation:

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by E-Scrap Source

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunication Products Smartphones

Entertainment Devices

Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type

Telecommunications Circuit Cards

Network Communication Boards

Circuit Packs

PC Motherboards

Smartphones

Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap)

Ferrous Components

Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)

Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

E-Scrap Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

In addition, the report provides E-scrap generated, PCB E-Scrap generated, e-scrap recycling rate, demand estimates for e-scrap, demand estimates for PCB e-scrap analysis with respect to the following countries:

The U.S.

Canada

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Belgium

The Netherlands

Russia

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Australasia

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

South Africa

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Mexico

