Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Petroleum Coke Market 2014 – 2020

The market share analysis of the leading players of U.S. VRF air conditioning market mentioned in the report exemplifies the scrupulous understanding of their market shares. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for VRF Commercial air conditioning. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth, and future business opportunities in the VRF commercial air conditioning market. Further, the report analyzes and provides the growth forecasts of the U.S. VRF commercial air conditioning market in terms of revenue and volume by application, and components. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence. The application segment includes the forecast and comprehensive analysis of public, private and industrial application of U.S. VRF commercial air conditioning market. This market by component includes in-depth analysis and forecast of VRF indoor units and VRF outdoor units. The detailed value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business. Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market including but not limited to technological, economical, social, legal and environmental.
This report includes company profiles of the key market players along with their business strategies, financial overview and addresses recent developments. Some of the major companies that are included in this report are United Technologies Corporation – Climate, Controls and Security Unit (Carrier), Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International Inc., AB Electrolux, and LG Corporation among others.
U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Market Segmentation:
U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Product
Split Systems
Ducted
Non-ducted
Single packaged systems
Window systems
Portable systems
Others
U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Applications
Private
Public
Industrial
U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Refrigeration Technology
VRF (variable refrigerant flow)
By application
Private
Public
Industrial
By Components
Indoor units
Outdoor units
Others
