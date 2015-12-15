Moissanite Market Share, Size & Trend – Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Global Moissanite Market: Introduction

Moissanite is silicone carbide in its crystalline form. It possesses excellent hardness, optical properties, and thermal conductivity. Moissanite occurs naturally. Also, it can be synthetically prepared. The natural form is scarce and hence, a majority of moissanite used is synthetically prepared. Moissanite primarily occurs in kimberlite igneous rock found in South Africa. Meteorites are also known to contain moissanite. The naturally occurring form is difficult to facet and hence, it is not preferred in gemological applications. Moissanite has very high resistance to pressure and it has optical properties similar to those of diamond. It is, therefore, largely considered as an alternative to diamond. Moissanite is available in green, yellow and blue colors.

Moissanite Market: Overview

Based on source, the moissanite market can be classified into natural and synthetic. In terms of application, the moissanite market can be classified into jewelry and others. In jewelry, moissanite is used as a substitute for diamond in rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. It is preferred over other alternatives for diamond, as it does not exhibit yellowing over a period of time. Electronic devices containing moissanite (silicone carbide) are employed in protection circuits of motors, energy storage systems, and actuators. Moissanite is used in turbine blades, crucibles, and furnaces, wherein chemical resistance as well as temperature resistance are desired.

Moissanite Market: Market Trends & Developments

Moissanite is employed in experimental setups, wherein diamond-like properties are desired at a lower costs. Moissanite is used in experiments involving high-pressure cells or high-pressure press in the form of anvils or gasket material. It is also employed in optical windows of anvils used in high-pressure applications. Moissanite is also being considered as a potential material for retrospective and forensic dosimetry.

Moissanite Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global moissanite market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global moissanite market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. North America is the largest region for moissanite market. The region is estimated to witness the highest increase in the demand for moissanite across the world during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is another significant consumer of moissanite. Europe witnesses moderate consumption of moissanite, while Middle East & Africa and Latin America witness no significant consumption. Â

Moissanite Market: Key Players

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (U.S.) and Moissanite International (Australia) are the only producers of moissanite across the world. In the last 10 years, Charles & Colvard was the only manufacturer of moissanite, as it held a patent. In 2016, its patent expired, thereby opening the avenues for other competitors. Moissanite International has been developing and fine-tuning its stones in anticipation of the patent expiry. Norstel AB (Sweden) and Cree Inc. (U.S.) supply silicone carbide wafers to Charles & Colvard Ltd., which manufactures moissanite crystals from silicone carbide wafers.

