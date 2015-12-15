Bifidus Extract Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2018 – 2026

Bifidus Extract Market Outlook

Bifidus extract is a probiotic product consisting of Bifidobacterium bacteria generally found in yogurts. Besides yogurt, many other dairy products are enriched with bifidus bacteria which forms the bifidus extract. Bifidus extract can also be found in other fermented foods such as cheese, soy, and some other vegetables. Bifidus extract is gradually gaining widespread popularity across the globe due to its diverse properties and functions in healthcare, personal care and food and beverages industries. Bifidus extract has properties which helps in protecting moisture barrier in skin and in turn acting as a beneficiary to the skincare routine. Further, bifidus extract is known to provide benefits to nursing women, as it safeguards breastfed babies from allergies and illness. Also, recent medical researchers have shown several health benefits accounted for by bifidus extract such as reduction in obesity and cholesterol, keeping the digestive tract in proper shape, boosting immunity and others.

Reasons for covering Bifidus Extract

In todayÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s world with the growing competition, globalization and trends, the life of people have become busy and hence there is a rising demand for additional nutritional probiotic supplements to improve health and other biological functions of the body. Bifidus extract is one such probiotic which can be extracted easily from fermented foods and provides various health benefits. Bifidus extract when consumed breaks down sugars in the body and produce significant acids in the digestive system. Further, one of the key driving factors for the growth of bifidus extract market in the upcoming years is its imminent properties which can be used in skincare and personal care products owing to the ever growing demand for these products. When mixed in cosmetic products, bifidus extract increases skinÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s resistance against physical and chemical aggression along with decreasing the sensitivity of the skin, and also protecting it from prolonged dryness. Owing to these various functions and properties, the market for bifidus extract is likely to witness prominent growth in the coming years. Â

Global Bifidus Extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global bifidus extract market has been segmented as: Bacteria Yeast

On the basis of end use, the global bifidus extract market has been segmented as: Skincare and personal care products Pharmaceutical products Food and beverages Others

On the basis of form, the global bifidus extract market has been segmented as: Dry Liquid

Global Bifidus Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global bifidus extract market identified across the value chain include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group, SymbioPharm GmbH, Probiotics International Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Nebraska Cultures and Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc. amongst others.

In addition, some of the significant cosmetic and personal care companies are blending bifidus extract in their products, offering consumers a moisture free skin and helping them reduce their skin sensitivity. Some of these major companies include Â LancÃÆÃÂ´me Â Parfums & BeautÃÆÃÂ© & Cie S.A., Garnier, Â leegeehaam, Â LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT S.A. and VICHY laboratories.

Opportunities for Participants in the Bifidus Extract market:

The rise in the demand for probiotic supplements due to its diverse properties and health benefits have opened the door for many new companies in its production. One such type of probiotic product is bifidus extract possessing a wide range of crucial properties, amongst which the most important one is its addition in skincare and personal care products. Research studies undertaken on Bifidobacterium when mixed with skincare products showed significant immune action by this probiotic bacteria, thus reflecting the growing demand for bifidus extract in cosmetic products and rising opportunities for personal care companies in bifidus extract market. Further, bifidus extract is easily extractable from a wide range of available products such as yogurt and fermented vegetables adding extra perks to the growth of its market. Also, various research and development activities going on in this sector will further lead to lucrative opportunities in the bifidus extract market.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the products, forms and end uses of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the bifidus extract market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the market Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

