Asia Pacific Makeup Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2013 – 2019

competitive landscape of the mining chemicals market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.

The report provides a decisive view on the mining chemicals market by segmenting the market based on product types and applications. Product segments analyzed in this report include frothers, flocculants, collectors, solvent extractants, grinding aids, and others (modifiers, defoamers, etc.). Based on applications, mining chemicals are segmented into mineral processing, explosives and drilling, water and wastewater treatment and others (exploration, analysis, etc.). All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2013 to 2019.

The mining chemicals market is segmented based on geography, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The demand for each application of mining chemicals in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2013 to 2019.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cytec Industries, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SNF FloMin and The Dow Chemical Company among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

Mining Chemicals Market – Product Segment Analysis

Frothers

Flocculants

Collectors

Solvent extractants

Grinding aids

Others (Modifiers, defoamers, etc.)

Mining Chemicals Market – Application Segment Analysis

Mineral processing

Explosives and drilling

Water and Wastewater treatment

Others (Exploration, analysis, etc.)

Mining Chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

