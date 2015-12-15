Automotive Power Distribution Block Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Automotive power distribution block is a convenient and economical method of distributing electric power supply available from a single input to several devices and systems. Power distribution block helps reduce the number of wires into an electric power supply system, thereby saving upon additional expenses and time. Power distribution blocks are non-fused blocks that are widely used for routing and connecting power, and ground circuits. Power distribution block distributes power from a single wired source to multiple outputs for routing and connecting power. In the case of ground circuit, power from multiple wires is distributed back to the battery by the power distribution block.

The global automotive power distribution block market is primarily driven by the rise in vehicle electrification and improvement in vehicle connectivity. Increasing number of functions in a vehicle are being operated by electric components. This is boosting the demand for proper, reliable, economical, and enhanced safety of power supply system. Rise in number of electric vehicles is a prominent factor augmenting the global automotive power distribution block market. Demand for safe and efficient power distribution block is increasing owing to the rise in number of electric vehicles across the globe.

The likelihood of malfunctioning of power distribution blocks is a key restraint of the global automotive power distribution block market. Power distribution block is an electronic component, which could get damaged by excessive power supply and improper functioning of other components.

The global automotive power distribution block market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the global automotive power distribution block market can be bifurcated into two segments. Bussed power distribution blocks takes power from a single larger input wire and allow it to split into multiple small cables, or may work vice versa for ground buss. When the power distribution block is functioning as ground buss, it collects power from several small wires which runs back to the battery via a single large wire

In terms of vehicle type, the global automotive power distribution block market can be divided into two major segments. Demand for power distribution blocks is high in the passenger vehicles segment, as the percentage of electrification is much higher than that in commercial vehicles. Based on electric vehicle type, the global automotive power distribution market can be segmented into three categories. Battery electric vehicles are highly electrified; therefore, demand for a reliable, safe, and economical mode of power distribution management is higher. This Â can be achieved by power distribution blocks.

In terms of sales channel, the global automotive power distribution block market can be segregated into two segments. The OEM segment dominates the market, as OEM fitted power distribution blocks are considered highly reliable, safe, and long lasting. Consumer preference for OEM fitted power distribution block is higher than that for aftermarket fitted power distribution blocks.

In terms of region, the global automotive power distribution block market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe comprises countries with high per capita income and significant awareness about advantages of advanced automotive technologies. Thus, adoption of advanced technologies is high in the region. This results in an increase in electrification of vehicles, thereby boosting the demand for power distribution blocks. Higher shares of North America and Europe in the global automotive power distribution block market is attributed to the large number of electric vehicles. Increase in demand for electric vehicles in Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the global power distribution block market.

Key players operating in the automotive power distribution block market are ABB Inc., Eaton, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse, Inc., TE Connectivity, Samvardhana Motherson Group, PHOENIX CONTACT, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Mouser Electronics, Inc.

