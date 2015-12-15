Sales of the Welding Consumables Market to Anticipated to Exceed US$ XX by 2016 – 2026
Scope of the Report
In terms of solutions, the report segments the market into hardware, software, and services. The hardware solutions segment has been classified into systems, devices, and IT equipment. Hardware solutions systems are categorized into conveyors, automated storage & retrieval system (ASRS), automatic sorters, automated guided vehicle (AGV), robotic picking system, automatic palletizer, and peripheral & supporting components. Devices have been divided into RFID readers, real-time location systems (RTLS), barcode scanners, barcode printers, barcode stickers, RFID tags, and global positioning system (GPS). IT equipment has been bifurcated into enterprise servers and client machines. The software solutions segment has been segmented as IoT platform, warehouse management & control systems, transport management systems, and enterprise solutions. Enterprise solutions have been classified into enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, project management system, customer relationship management, information management system, human capital management, order management system, and big data & analytics. Based on deployment, the market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of services, the global digital transformation spending in logistics market has been categorized into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance, and managed services. Based on industry, the market has been bifurcated into 3PL and warehouse. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global digital transformation spending in logistics market expansion.
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, explaining the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.
Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market: Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.
The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions
- Systems
- Devices
- IT Equipment
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems
- Conveyors
- Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)
- Automatic sorters
- Automated guided vehicle (AGV)
- Robotic picking system
- Automatic palletizer
- Peripheral & supporting components BFSI
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices
- RFID Readers
- Real-time location system (RTLS)
- Barcode Scanners
- Barcode Printers
- Barcode Stickers
- RFID Tags,
- Global positioning system (GPS)
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment
- Enterprise Servers
- Client Machines
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions
- IoT platform
- Warehouse Management and Control System
- Transport Management System
- Enterprise solutions
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions
- Supply Chain Management
- Project Management System
- Customer Relationship Management
- Information Management System
- Human Capital Management
- Order Management System
- Big Data and Analytics
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services
- Consulting & Training
- Implementation & Integration
- Operation & Maintenance
- Managed Services
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry
- 3PL
- Warehouse
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Critical questions related to the global keyword market answered in the report:
- At present, what are most market players focusing on to establish a strong foothold in the market landscape?
- What are the recent developments observed in the keyword market worldwide?
- Who are the leading market players active in the keyword market?
- How much revenues is the keyword market projected to generate during the forecast period?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of market size over the forecast period?
