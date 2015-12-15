Blister Packaging Equipment Market To Experience An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Blister Packaging Equipment market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9275

Based on product type, the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. Chlamydia infection diagnostics segment further segmented into nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), direct fluorescent tests, and others (ELISAs).

The therapeutics used for treatment of chlamydia infection include Macrolides, Quinolones, Sulfonamides, Tetracycline, and Aminopenicillins. Macrolides are the antibiotics most commonly prescribed to treat chlamydia infection.

Geographically, the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries for the chlamydia infection therapeutics market. These include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, U.K., Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market. The report also profiles major players in the chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Bio Rad laboratories, Novartis AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, bioMerieux, DiaSorin SpA, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Becton Dickinson and Company

The global chlamydia infection therapeutics and diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics Market, by Product

Diagniostics Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Direct Fluorescent Tests Others (PCR)

Therapeutics Macrolides Quinolones Sulfonamides Tetracycline Aminopenicillins



Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Diagnostics Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Therapeutics Hospital Pharmacies Drugstores Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Spain Italy U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA



