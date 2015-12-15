Motorcycle Gear Market: Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast 2018 – 2026

Motorcycle gear refers to a protective product or clothing that is designed to avoid fatal injuries while riding a bike. Motorcycle gear protects the rider from any kind of casualty that is likely to occur while riding. It assures safety, security, and provides better ride experience. It may also be utilized to protect the rider from various weather conditions such as rain, snow, and cold or wind. Increase in number of road accidents, inattentive motorcycle riding, rash street bike racing leading to road accidents has generated the demand for motorcycle gear. Additionally, riders are opting for high visibility motorcycle gear in order to prevent from accidents while riding at night. Increasing number of bike riders all over the world is expected to drive the motorcycle gear market. Furthermore, endorsement of regulatory body for road safety products, such as helmet, and increase in sales of motorcycle provided compulsory with necessity safety gear accessories are anticipated to drive the global motorcycle gear market during the forecast period.

The global motorcycle gear market can be segmented based on product, end-user, consumer group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global motorcycle gear market can be categorized into gloves, helmet & headwear, eyewear, jackets, protective armor & vests, footwear, pants, safety, suits, gear bags, and other safety accessories. Based on end-user, the global motorcycle gear market can be segregated into professional bike riders and regular bike riders. In terms of consumer group, the market can be split into men and women. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Furthermore, the offline segment can be sub-segmented into specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

In terms of region, the global motorcycle gear market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, awareness about road safety precaution among consumers along with compulsion for use of safety gear while bike riding has boosted the sales of motorcycle gear. In Europe, stringent government laws for road safety in order to avoid fatal accidents has fueled the demand for motorcycle gear. In Asia Pacific, increase in accidental deaths while riding a bike and compulsion to use helmets have propelled the demand for motorcycle gear. Additionally, rise in sales of motorcycle across the region is expected to drive the motorcycle gear market. In Middle East & Africa, increase in the sales of sports and advanced bikes has augmented the demand for motorcycle gear in the region. Moreover, the popularity for innovative motorcycle gear products is expected to boost demand during the forecast period. South America is also expected to be an attractive market for motorcycle gear owing to promotion for road safety by governments of countries in the region.

Major drivers of the global motorcycle gear market include stringent government laws for road safety, awareness among riders about safety precautions, increase in disposable income, rising number of accidents and increase in demand for motorcycles across the globe. A major restraint of the global motorcycle gear market is the rise in prices of raw material coupled with the high manufacturing cost of motorcycle gear. However, collaboration between motorcycle manufacturers in order to supply safety gears, and engagement of consumers through ecommerce business channels is expected to create significant opportunity for the motorcycle gear market.

Major players operating in the global motorcycle gear market include Zeus Motorcycle Gear, Spartan ProGear Co., RevÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢IT Sport USA LLC, Arai Helmet, Inc., Fly Racing, Fix Head, Inc., Akrapovic d.d., Spidi Sport S.r.l., Alpinestars S.P.A, Loncin Holdings, Ltd, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., Rebel Gears LLC, Daniel Smart Manufacturing, Inc., Motosport, LLC, Shoei Co., Ltd, AHGV Sports Group, Inc., and Chongqing Lifan Industry (Group) Company Limited.

