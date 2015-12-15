Connected Cockpit Multi-Domain Controller Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2026

The automotive cockpit Controller is used to control all the electronics component of the vehicle. It also helps display information about engine control components, power components, and internal and external lighting of the vehicle. Demand for processing power is increasing in vehicles in order to manage networking technology, infotainment, driver information, and connectivity more efficiently. Due to increase in advance technology in automotive sector the auto manufacturer are smart core combine technology for replacing the number of automotive cockpit. The smart core combine technology consists of instrument cluster, head up display, and advance driver assistance system in the single chip multi-domain controller that can be accessed through an integrated, easy-to-use human machine interaction.

Rise in production of premium vehicles with advanced technology and complex infotainment systems is a key factor driving the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market. Government initiatives for electric vehicles are likely to boost the production of electric vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for connected cockpit multi-domain controller market in the near future. Increasing demand for autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles is expected to propel the utilization of electronic components in vehicles, which in turn is projected to augment the number of sensors employed in vehicles. This, in turn, is likely to propel the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market. The cost of connected cockpit multi-domain controller is very high, which is anticipated to hamper the market.

The global connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be segmented based on product, type, vehicle, electric vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of product, the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be divided into infotainment & navigation, and six more segments. The infotainment & navigation segment is expected to expand in the near future, in terms of value. Rise in urbanization will complex the road of the city and also increase the traffic in the cities, which in turn is projected to boost the infotainment & navigation segment during the foresting period. Based on type, the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be classified into advance cockpit multi-domain controller and one more segment. Rise in demand for advanced technology in mid and premium level vehicles is anticipated to propel the demand for advance connected cockpit multi-domain controllers. In terms of vehicle, the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into low range, medium range, and premium range vehicle. The premium range vehicle sub-segment held the market share for connected cockpit multi-domain controller in the forecasting year in terms of value. Increase in semi-autonomous and autonomous technology in passenger vehicles is expected to drive the premium vehicle sub-segment in the near future.

Based on electric vehicle, the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and two more segment. Rise in concern about the environment, which has prompted governments across the globe to enact stringent norms regarding emission, and initiatives to boost adoption of electric vehicles are expected to propel the plug in hybrid electric vehicle segment during the forecast period. Based on sales channel, the connected cockpit multi-domain market can be divided into OEM, and aftermarket.

Based on geography, the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in the region. Moreover, significant production of passenger cars and electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the connected cockpit multi-domain controller market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global connected cockpit multi-domain controller market include Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Harman International, and Continental AG.

