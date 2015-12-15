Ferric Sulfate Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 – 2026

Global Ferric Sulfate Market: Overview

Ferric sulfate is a yellow crystalline solid which is produced by the reaction of sulfuric acid and an oxidizing agent. The sulfate is acidic in nature and corrosive to copper and galvanized steels. Ferric sulfate is soluble in water and is hygroscopic in nature. Various sources of ferric sulfate include mikasaite, lausenite, and kornelite. Ferric sulfate is extensively used as a coagulant in wastewater treatment applications. Grades of ferric sulfates depend on the change in concentration of iron. Key applications of ferric sulfate include arsenic removal, wastewater treatment, drinking water processing, heavy metals removal, odor control, phosphorous removal, selenium removal, sludge thickening conditioning, and dewatering. Ferric sulfate is available in solid and solution forms. Chemical reactions of ferric sulfate in the coagulation process are similar to that of the alum; however, it is relative solubility and its pH range differ significantly from that of the alum.

Global Ferric Sulfate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/5917?source=atm

Rise in consumer preference for personal hygiene and health drives the global ferric sulfate market. Unwanted chemicals and impurities in drinking water and wastewater need to be clarified in order to make it suitable for consumption. Increasing efforts toward water conservation activities by industries, municipal corporations, and environmental associations are projected to boost the global ferric sulfate market. Use of double distilled water in semiconductors are anticipated to fuel the ferric sulfate market. Growth of electronic and microchips industries is driving the ferric sulfate market. Development of the semi-conductor industry in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore are anticipated to boost the ferric sulfate market in Asia Pacific. Utilization of ferric sulfate as an alternative to aluminum salts for water purification is anticipated to increase the demand for ferric sulfate in the next few years. Use of ferric sulfate as anti-hemorrhagic agent is projected to be a key opportunity for ferric sulfate in the medical sector.

Global Ferric Sulfate Market: Key Segments

Based on type of application, the global ferric sulfate market can be segmented into arsenic removal, wastewater treatment, drinking water processing, heavy metals removal, odor control, phosphorous removal, selenium removal, sludge thickening conditioning, and dewatering. In terms of form, ferric sulfate market can be bifurcated into powder and aqueous.

Global Ferric Sulfate Market: Regional Outlook

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/5917?source=atm

The global ferric sulfate market expanded significantly in 2017. Expansion of the market is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global ferric sulfate market. Rise in population, increase in awareness regarding health, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the ferric sulfate market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for ferric sulfate is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. Expansion of electronic and semi-conductor industries is driving the market in Europe. Strict European Union norms regarding water purification and removal of phosphorous from drinking water are anticipated to propel the demand for ferric sulfate in Europe. Rise in demand for double distilled water for high-end electronic applications in North America increases the demand for ferric sulfate. The ferric sulfate market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to recent economic developments in these regions.

Global Ferric Sulfate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ferric sulfate market include Pennco, Inc, Altivia Chemicals LLC, Kemira Oyj, and Hunan Yide Chemical Co., Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/5917?source=atm