Probiotics Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018-2026

Taxonomy

This research study . The hardware component segment is further bifurcated into detectors, sensors, accessories, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into calibration, training, repair/ maintenance, rental, and others. Additionally, based on equipment type, the market is divided into portable and fixed leak test equipment. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into HVAC/R, automotive & transportation, medical & pharmaceutical, packaging, industrial, and others.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also helps to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corp., InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, and INFICON. These are some of the well-established players innovating novel leak test equipment and methods. For instance, in December 2017, LACO Technologies developed a novel “Force Decay” leak test method in order to detect leaks in sealed packaging products. The company designed a test chamber in order to check internal pressure on the package. If the package has a large leak, it is expected to deflate rapidly and for the smaller leaks, it is likely to deflate slowly. Further, In November 2017, Uson, L.P. announced the launch of a novel industrial-grade 628, a disparity pressure decay leak tester. The new leak tester combines the registered disparity pressure measurement technology in a compressed industrial form factor to help users identify defects in the product before the fabrication process.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware Detectors Sensors Accessories Others

Software

Services Calibration Training Repair/Maintenance Rental Others



Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

HVAC/R

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Industrial

Others

Global Leak Test Equipment market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



