Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Group IV & V Lubricants (PAO, PAG AND ESTERS) Market 2012 – 2018

segmentation has been carried out on various levels including products (PAO, PAG, and esters), applications, as well as on geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market.

 
Various Group IV & V lubricant products analyzed in this study include polyalphaolefins (PAO), polyalkylene glycol (PAG) and esters. Applications estimated and forecasted in this study include engine oils, heat transfer fluids (HTF), transmission fluids and metalworking fluids. Regional data has been provided for key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).
 
This report also includes Porters five forces model and value chain analysis of the market. Some of the key players that deal in Group IV & V lubricants include British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Fuchs and Total. The report provides an overview of the above mentioned companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.
 
The research provides detailed analysis of companies that are dealing in Group IV & V based lubricants, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation, for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:
 
 
Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by product type
  • Polyalphaolefins (PAO)
  • Polyalkylene glycol (PAG)
  • Esters
 
Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by application
  • Engine Oils
  • Heat Transfer Fluids (HTF)
  • Transmission Fluids
  • Metalworking Fluids
Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

