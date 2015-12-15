Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2026

Electrosurgery is the use of high energy alternating current to increase intracellular temperature in order to achieve vaporization or combination of desiccation and protein coagulation of biological tissue. Â Electrosurgical devices are used to perform coagulation, fulguration, desiccation, tissue ablation, and cutting procedures. This is carried out by conversion of electromagnetic energy into kinetic energy inside the tissue of biological cell, which is further converted into thermal energy providing desired effect.

Electrosurgical devices are used in general surgery, cardiology, urology, gynecology, cosmetology, and dermatology. Radiofrequency devices are used in surgical procedures which use high frequency current, viz. frequency above 1000 kHz that transmits radio signal to perform tissue desiccation and protein coagulation.

Growth in geriatric population is expected to be a potential driver of the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population is likely to increase to around 2 billion (22% of global population) by 2050 from around 524 million in 2010. There is a huge need for minimally-invasive surgeries for the treatment of this patient pool so as to avoid long healing time and hospital stay. Rise in trend of computer-assisted or robotic minimally-invasive surgery is expected to boost the growth of the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period. Â

In addition, dermatological lesions treatments, both benign and malignant, use radiofrequency devices as these devices are associated with simple procedure and quick recovery time. This is also expected to propel the demand for radiofrequency electrosurgical devices during the next few years. However, stringent regulatory requirements for approval of devices and lack of skilled surgeons are anticipated to hinder the growth of the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market.

The global radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product, the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market can be divided into monopolar devices and bipolar devices. Based on application, the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market can be categorized into general surgery, gynecology, cardiology, urology, dermatology & cosmetology, and others. Â

The general surgery segment accounted for dominant radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market due to growing geriatric population worldwide is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for radiofrequency electrosurgical devices in the general surgery field. In terms of end-user, the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized clinics.

Geographically, the radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market can be split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regional radiofrequency electrosurgical devices markets can be sub-segmented into specific countries, such as, the U.S. and Canada (North America), the U.K. and Germany (Europe), Brazil (Latin America), China and India (Asia Pacific), and GCC countries (Middle East & Africa). North America dominated the global radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market due to the growing geriatric population and increasing demand for innovative medical technology in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive Â radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period due to increasing health care awareness and demand for advanced medical technology in the region.

Key players operating in the global radiofrequency electrosurgical devices market include Ellman International, Inc, Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, and CONMED. In order to gain competitive advantage in the industry, these players are engaging in various growth strategies, such as, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches.

