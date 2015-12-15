Retail Intelligence Market value projected to expand by 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the Retail Intelligence Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Retail Intelligence Market. Further, the Retail Intelligence market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

PMR, in its recently published market research report, provides a detailed analysis of the various factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Retail Intelligence market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the study, the Retail Intelligence market is set to register a CAGR growth of XX% through the assessment period and attain a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The Retail Intelligence Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the Retail Intelligence Market

Segmentation of the Retail Intelligence Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Retail Intelligence Market players

The Retail Intelligence Market research addresses critical questions, such as

What opportunities do region and region offer to the Retail Intelligence Market vendors?

What is the purpose of Retail Intelligence in end use industry?

Why segment has a larger share as compared to other segments in the market of the Retail Intelligence ?

How will the global Retail Intelligence market grow over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

In terms of volume, which region holds the largest share?

And many more …

The Retail Intelligence Market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Retail Intelligence Market. The analysts of the report have performed extensive primary and secondary research to scrutinize the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Retail Intelligence Market Segments

Global Retail Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Retail Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Intelligence Market

Global Retail Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Intelligence Market

Retail Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Retail Intelligence

Global Retail Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

