Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Property Management Software Market 2018 – 2026

segmentation includes current and forecast demand for textile chemicals in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the textile chemicals market in 2017 and the estimated size of the market for 2018, along with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Volume has been defined in kilo tons, while revenue in US$ million. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products of textile chemicals. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided at global, regional, and country levels.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global textile chemicals market. Key players include Archroma, Lonsen Inc., Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay S.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global textile chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Coating & Sizing Chemicals Wetting Agents Defoamers Other Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Others

By Application

Home Furnishing Textiles Carpets & Rugs Furniture Other Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles Agrotech Geotech Meditech Other Technical Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue US$ Mn, 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides regional and country level analysis in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026 (8 year forecast), by product type and applications

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the textile chemicals market with respect to the regional production output and price trends of the product that subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of global textile chemicals market between 2017 and 2026

The report analyzes various market drivers, restraints, current & future market trends and emerging applications

It includes value chain analysis, Porter’s Five analysis, and SWOT analysis in order to understand and analyze the textile chemicals market

The report also includes list of potential key customers of textile chemicals

It provides detailed competition landscape which covers key company profiles, market share analysis, product mapping of key manufacturers, and competition matrix

