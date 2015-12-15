IoT in Retail Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the IoT in Retail Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of IoT in Retail Market. Further, the IoT in Retail market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

PMR, in its recently published market research report, provides a detailed analysis of the various factors that are projected to impact the growth of the IoT in Retail market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the study, the IoT in Retail market is set to register a CAGR growth of XX% through the assessment period and attain a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The IoT in Retail Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the IoT in Retail Market

Segmentation of the IoT in Retail Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different IoT in Retail Market players

The IoT in Retail Market research addresses critical questions, such as

What opportunities do region and region offer to the IoT in Retail Market vendors?

What is the purpose of IoT in Retail in end use industry?

Why segment has a larger share as compared to other segments in the market of the IoT in Retail ?

How will the global IoT in Retail market grow over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

In terms of volume, which region holds the largest share?

And many more …

The IoT in Retail Market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the IoT in Retail Market. The analysts of the report have performed extensive primary and secondary research to scrutinize the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IoT in retail market are ARM Holdings, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Atmel Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Softweb Solutions.

Global IoT in Retail Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IoT in retail, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IoT in retail in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, owing to the rapid development in digital infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IoT in retail in Asia Pacific. The IoT in retail markets in Latin America is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet users. The IoT in retail market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global IoT in Retail market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

