Hallux Rigidus Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018 – 2026

The joint disorder at base of big toe is termed as Hallux rigidus. Hallux rigidus also termed as stiff big toe it is a type of degenerative arthritis which causes stiffness and pain in the big toe joins the foot. Hallux rigidus is the most common foot arthritic disorder of foot, and usually affect adult population between 30 to 60 years. The hallux rigidus affects 1 in 40 people above 50 years. The joint where the condition occurs is called the metatarsophalangeal or MTP joint. Hallux is a progressive disorder the motion of toe get decreases as time goes on. The limited motion of big toe known as hallux limitus and the advanced condition like decrease in movement of big toe till it potentially reaches the end stage of rigidness, and that stage is termed as frozen joint, in this condition the big toe becomes inflexible, are the two main stages of hallux. There are multiple causes of hallux rigidus. But in some cases, biomechanics or faulty function and structural abnormalities of the foot may cause Hallux rigidus.

The global hallux rigidus market is segmented on the basis of treatment, end-user, and geographically. On the basis of treatment, the global hallux rigidus market is segment into, non-surgical, and surgical treatment. By non-surgical treatment the global hallux market is further segmented into, Orthotic devices, Shoe modifications, Medications, Injection therapy, and Physical therapy. For the mild to moderate hallux rigidus non-surgical treatment are widely used. The medication for hallux rigidus includes pain reliving and anti-inflammatory drugs such as oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) etc. The injection therapy for the hallux rigidus is expected to register significant growth in the global market in the coming years. The corticosteroids injections are prescribed to reduce inflammation and pain caused by hallux rigidus.

On the basis of surgical treatment, the global hallux rigidus market is further segmented into arthrodesis, cheilectomy, interpositional arthroplasty, and arthroplasty. By the failure of non-surgical treatment, and in the severe deformity of toe surgical treatment are prescribed to the patient. For the mild to moderate damage or in case of minor hallux rigidus cheilectomy is prescribed to patient and for the severe hallux rigidus Arthrodesis is suggested to the patients.

On the basis of end-user, the global hallux rigidus market is further segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, orthopedic surgical centers, ambulatory surgical center, and home care settings. The hospitals segment accounted major share in global hallux rigidus market by end user. The good facilities provided by hospitals for surgical care is the key factor contributing towards the high share of the segment in the global market. The orthopedics clinic and ambulatory surgical center are estimated to register high growth in the global hallux rigidus market in the coming years. The increasing number of orthopedic and ambulatory surgical centers, and advanced quality of treatment provided by the ambulatory surgical centers is expected to propel the growth of segment over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the hallux rigidus market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Â Further North America hallux rigidus market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe hallux rigidus market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific hallux rigidus market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America hallux rigidus market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa hallux rigidus market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global hallux rigidus market owing to the increasing geriatric population, surge in genetic disorders and rising number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing government support, increased investments for better healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Â

Some of the major key players in global hallux rigidus market are Wright Medical Group N.V., LifeSciences Corporation, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes Companies, Integra and Acumed, Bioretec Ltd. among others.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market's trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players' strategies

