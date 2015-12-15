Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2018 to 2027

FMR’s report on Global Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2018 to 2027 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market are highlighted in the report.

The Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers marketplace report covers the Below-mentioned questions:

· Are sellers currently shifting away from conventional procedures of manufacturing Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers ?

· How can the Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market resembles in the subsequent five decades?

· Which end use business is forecast to transcend section at 2029’s conclusion?

· What products have been released with most players in the industry?

· The market development is being shown by which places?

Vital insights in the Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Sector Research:

· Underlying macro- and microeconomic aspects influencing the rise of the industry that is Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers

· Standard summary such as software, classification, and market definition

· R&D jobs, scrutinization of every marketplace participant predicated on mergers & acquisitions, and product launches

· Adoption tendency across businesses of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers

· Areas and nations that provide economy analysts that are Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers opportunities

Increasing Application of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers in Automotive Industry Creating Sustained Opportunities

Usage of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers is growing in the automotive industry, owing to their superior physical and chemical properties. The automotive industry is using thermoplastic copolyester elastomers on a large scale to manufacture automotive parts where resistance to chemical, heat and oil is required.

Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are finding significant applications in automotive hot charge air ducts in advanced petrol and diesel engines that need to withstand high temperatures for a very long period. Further, Constant Velocity Joint (CVJ) boots are being produced on a large scale using thermoplastic copolyester elastomers as it is subject to wide range of temperatures.

Several regulatory bodies have introduced emission standards that are accelerating the usage of low-weight material to increase fuel efficiency and high-performance in the automotive industry. This, in turn, is driving the demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers.

Copolyester Thermoplastic Elastomers (COPE) provide flexibility at a lower temperature, eliminating the chances of a splinter in automobile airbags. Growing emphasis on safety norms and mandates on airbags as a safety accessory are creating opportunities for stakeholders in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

The future of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market is likely to be closely aligned with the broader trends in the automotive industry. The last couple of years have been positive for the automotive industry, with resurgence in the US well-complemented by steady sales in China and India.

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Emerging as a Feasible Alternative in Healthcare Sector

Healthcare sector is moving away from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and silicone rubber owing to mounting environmental and health concerns. Thermoplastic elastomers are emerging as a more sustainable alternative to thermoset rubber owing to their recyclability and cost-efficiency. TPEs are rapidly replacing rubber and PVC in medical devices as they are non-allergenic, thereby, eliminating concerns for individuals with latex sensitivity. These factors are fuelling adoption of TPEs in dental, surgical, and medical applications.

With technological advancements, TPEs have gained increased acceptance and improved performance in the medical sector. Overmolding, along with other technological advances, is creating opportunities for thermoplastic elastomers in healthcare applications including syringe plungers, orthopedics, face masks, needle shields, breathable bags, and other home-use medical devices.

Additionally, thermoplastic copolyester elastomers (TPC) have resistance to oil and chemicals, this has increased its utility in various industries including the medical sector. This is leading to the drastic shift towards replacing PVC with thermoplastic copolyester elastomers. Meanwhile, ongoing research and development on thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in the medical sector is likely to open avenues for TPC.

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices Remains a Longstanding Challenge

Volatility in raw material prices is likely to adversely affect the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market in the future. This is likely to make it difficult for manufacturers to maintain regular supply for use in various industries. Fluctuating price structure of crude oil is directly impacting the overall production cost of the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers.

Variation in the exchange rate of key producers and exporters dealing in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers is also significantly impacting the development of the product. Rising crude oil prices are also likely to increase petrochemical costs along with the market price for plastic and other downstream chemicals.

Product commoditization is also another major challenge in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market. Commoditization of thermoplastic elastomer is escalating price competition among the market players, resulting in a decline in the profits. Moreover, the price pressure is likely to worsen in coming years owing to the rising preference for establishing global supplier relationship by end users. This will provide end use industries with better bargaining power.

Definition

The thermoplastic copolyester elastomers, also known as TPCs and COPE, are a type of thermoplastic elastomers. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are used in modifying the properties of rigid thermoplastics. These elastomers consist of polymers that are cross-linked materials made of elastomers and thermoplastic. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are replacing other materials such as general rubbers and metals in various industries.

About the Report

The report on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market offers actionable and valuable insights on the market along with the historical data and forecast. The report also covers important factors impacting the growth of the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market. Market dynamics including drivers, key trends, growth opportunities, and challenges are also highlighted in the report on thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

The market overview is also provided on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market from the perspective of key regions and countries. The study also includes details on the key players in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

Market Structure

The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market to identify growth opportunities across various regions. The report on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market is segmented on the basis of the application. This segment is further divided into sub-segments to provide a better understanding of the market.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into Automotive Air Ducts, CVJ Boots, Medical, Electrical (wires & cables), Consumer goods, Industrial, and Other application.

Additional Questions Answered

Along with the key insights on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market, the report also provides answers to some important questions.

Which region is likely to account for the highest market share in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market?

What will be the revenue share of automotive air ducts in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market?

What factors are expected to impact the growth in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market?

What will be the market share of the medical sector in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market?

Research Methodology

The report on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market is based on the extensive research methodology to offer insights and forecast on the market. Analysts employ both primary as well as secondary research methodologies to provide details on the market size along with the competitive landscape in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

The bottom-up and top-down approaches were also used to obtain information on the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market. The interviews were also conducted with industry experts and various market participants including service providers, vendors, and distributors. The information collected on the market through various data sources is also cross-checked and verified through valid data sources. Future prospects in the market are also discussed in the report to help leading players in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market plan growth strategies.

