Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2026

Elastomeric pumps are disposable, non-electronic medication pumps that delivers fluids such as analgesics, antibiotics, etc. into a patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s body in controlled amounts. The required pressure for administrating the drug comes from the elastomeric layer existing inside the pump. Pump failure can have significant implications on patient safety, making it mandatory for pumps to be operated by a trained person. Â

Elastomeric infusion pumps are disposable medical devices used for administration of liquid drugs such as analgesics, antibiotics, chemotherapy medications etc. Rise in adoption of elastomeric pumps is attributed to driving factors such as growth in demand for disposable ambulatory pumps, rising preference for long-term home healthcare, growing hospitalization rates and evolving reimbursement policies. Â

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market: Drivers and Restrains Â

Growth of the global elastomeric infusion pumps market is mainly driven by rising adoption and growing demand for small disposable ambulatory pumps, due to its long term home care rehabilitation program. Another prominent growth driver is the increasing number of surgeries as a result of increasing rate of hospitalization, which ultimately increases the demand for elastomeric pumps for post-operative pain management. However, rising R&D costs and frequent product recalls, mostly due to design flaws, are expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period. Â

International harmonization, along with frequent product inspections, is set to define the regulatory landscape for elastomeric infusion pumps. Device manufacturers are expected to invest more on better product designs to minimize the probability of product recalls and adverse impact on patient safety. Â

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market: Geographical Analysis Â

On the basis of region, the elastomeric infusion pumps market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is estimated to be the dominant market for global elastomeric infusion pumps market in 2016 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Europe and APAC are estimated to be the fastest growing markets in terms of CAGR. APAC elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Hospitals segment in the APAC elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, with growth driven by development of healthcare infrastructure leading to more construction of small and mid-sized hospitals, and increasing number of local players and start-up firms entering this market. Â

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market: Companies Mentioned

Braun Melsungen AG., Fresenius Kabi AG, Leventon S.A.U, Ambu A/S, and Baxter International Inc. Â

