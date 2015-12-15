Sinusitis Treatment Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2018 – 2026

The sinuses are a connected system of air-filled cavities located in the skull. Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinus lining caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and microbes. Bacterial sinusitis is less common than viral sinusitis and requires antibiotics, whereas viral sinusitis is most common and does not require antibiotics. Fungal sinusitis is also known as allergic fungal sinusitis and is caused by aspergillosis fungi. Possible symptoms for sinus infections are nasal obstruction, discolored nasal discharge, and facial pain that lasts for seven days or more. Facial pain is a common symptom in sinusitis. A patient may feel pain around their eye, forehead, nose, and root of teeth. There are mainly three types of sinusitis: acute sinusitis, sub-acute sinusitis, and chronic sinusitis. Acute sinusitis is also known as acute bacterial rhinosinusitis, and it lasts less than 30 days, whereas chronic sinusitis lasts greater than three months in duration. Sinusitis infection can be diagnosed through physical examination of color and characteristics of nasal mucosa, presence of polyps, and structure of nasal septum. Imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound can also be used for the diagnosis of sinus infections. Â

The treatment for sinusitis includes use of analgesics, antihistamines, corticosteroids, antibiotics, sulphonamides, and surgery. Antibiotics used to treat bacterial sinusitis include penicillin, cephalosporin, and macrolide. Corticosteroids help sinusitis by reducing swelling of the mucosa membrane. The most common corticosteroids used in sinusitis are fluticasone, mometasone, prednisone, and triamcinolone. Sulphonamides used to treat bacterial infections of the sinuses include sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim. Surgery may be the last option for patients with chronic sinusitis. The two types of surgical procedures used for sinus infections are endoscopy and balloon sinusplasty.

Increase in upper respiratory tract infections and rise in incidence of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) across the world are projected to drive the global sinusitis treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in diagnostic procedures and demand for antibiotic are anticipated to propel the global sinusitis treatment market in the near future. However, high cost of diagnostic tests and side effects of corticosteroids are likely to restrain the global sinusitis treatment market.

The global sinusitis treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, disease, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market can be categorized into analgesics, antihistamines, corticosteroids, antibiotics, sulphonamides, quinolones, surgery, and others. The antibiotics segment can be further divided into cephalosporin, penicillin, and macrolide antibiotics. The surgery segment can be further classified into endoscopy and balloon sinusplasty. Based on disease, the market can be segmented into acute sinusitis, sub-acute sinusitis, and chronic sinusitis. Â In terms of route of administration, the global sinusitis treatment market can be categorized into topical, oral, and injectable. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, ambulatory care center, and hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global sinusitis treatment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market because of higher prevalence of sinusitis in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 26.9 million people have been diagnosed with sinusitis in the U.S. Â Europe is expected to be a key region of the sinusitis treatment market due to rise invasive bacterial diseases and innovation in diagnosis of bacterial infections. The sinusitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to increase in bacterial and viral diseases.

Key players operating in the global sinusitis treatment market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Pfizer Inc. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

