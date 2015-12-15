Inventory Management Software Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

Inventory Management Software Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Inventory Management Software Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Inventory Management Software Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Inventory Management Software market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Inventory Management Software market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Inventory Management Software Market:

manufacturers followed by China. The inventory management software market in SEA and Others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The sales of inventory management software in Western Europe market is projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 261.61 Mn, while the MEA inventory management software market is also expected to witness significant growth.

Vendors in the inventory management software market are now focusing on the integration of inventory management software with advanced technologies, such as Big Data Analytics and IoT, to manage large amounts of structured & unstructured data generated by them. Examples of some of the inventory management software market vendors in this study of the global inventory management software market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Zebra Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., Infor Inc., Zoho Corporation, SAGE Group Plc, Brightpearl Ltd. and DEAR Systems.

In July 2018, Oracle Corporation launched a new store inventory operations cloud service. This solution will help customers view inventory by size, colour and other key attributes.

In January 2017, OneView Commerce, a provider of digital store transformation, integrated its inventory management solution with IBM’s Watson Commerce Insights. Through this integration, users will be able to get real-time analytics about inventory operations.

In January 2018, Infor launched a next-generation Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution to help companies gain real-time visibility and control over their global supply chain. This new solution is integrated with advanced technologies, such as predictive ETAs, real-time visibility and 3D visualisation of warehouse flow, which can help store holders to efficiently manage inventory.

Scope of The Inventory Management Software Market Report:

This research report for Inventory Management Software Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Inventory Management Software market. The Inventory Management Software Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Inventory Management Software market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Inventory Management Software market:

The Inventory Management Software market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Inventory Management Software market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Inventory Management Software market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Inventory Management Software Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Inventory Management Software

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis