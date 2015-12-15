Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Polyisocyanurate Insulation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market covering all important parameters.

market segmentation and forecast

The global polyisocyanurate market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region. On the basis of type, the global polyisocyanurate insulation market has been segmented into liquid spray and rigid foam/board. On the basis of application, the polyisocyanurate Insulation market has been further segmented into acoustic, thermal and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end user, the polyisocyanurate insulation market has been segmented into construction & building, transport, consumer appliances and others.

On the basis of region, the global polyisocyanurate Insulation market has been segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA&P (South East Asia & Pacific) and Pacific, China, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Type

On the basis of type, the polyisocyanurate insulation market is expected to be dominated by the spray type segment, closely followed by the rigid foam/board type segment. Attributing to its ease of application in building & construction units, spray type polyisocyanurate insulation is witnessing higher adoption in the commercial marketplace.

The spray type segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR (1.6X of overall expected market growth rate) over the forecast period, owing to the utilization of spray type polyisocyanurate insulation in the building & construction industry. The other segments are expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period with regular inflow of demand from end-use applications. Despite registering marginal – low growth as compared to the spray type segment, the rigid foam segment is expected to remain dominant and create the maximum $ opportunity over the forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Application

On the basis of application, the thermal insulation segment is projected to witness robust growth in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market. The demand for thermal insulation is likely to be generated from the provinces & regions vulnerable to extreme winter conditions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe & North American countries. In order to keep the environment comfortable inside residential units in these regions, thermal insulation is used, which further creates demand space for polyisocyanurate insulation solutions. The next prominent application for polyisocyanurate insulation is hybrid insulation, which is growing at a noteworthy CAGR and is estimated to generate a significant incremental opportunity as compared to the acoustic insulation type segment.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by End User

In terms of application, the business & construction segment is projected to hold a dominant share & remain the fastest growing end use segment throughout the forecast period. Increasing residential construction activities across the globe are expected to create significant opportunities for polyisocyanurate insulation suppliers & manufacturers. The building & construction segment is expected grow twofold during the forecasted period. The usage of polyisocyanurate insulation in roofs in building & construction is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 3,995.4 Mn during 2018-2028. The building & construction segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% while the transport & consumer appliances segment is expected to grow with a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, North America & Western Europe are projected to dominate the global polyisocyanurate insulation market throughout the forecast period. The production base in these regions accommodates a number of leading manufacturers and attributing to their presence, North America & Western Europe are the major suppliers of polyisocyanurate insulation to various countries globally. Collectively, these two regions entertain a market value share close to 45%. Of the various countries in Asia, India is expected to witness the highest growth with significant growth opportunities in the latter half of the forecast period. India and South East Asia are considered to be emerging markets with a combined growth rate twice that of the overall expected market growth. China holds the maximum market share in Eastern markets & also provides numerous growth opportunities for polyisocyanurate manufacturers, suppliers and distributors present in the value chain. The main reason implicit behind China’s predominance as the most attractive region is its attractive foreign investment policies, low labor cost, government support & ease of doing business opportunities. On the other hand, Latin America and MEA are projected to remain low volume – high growth regions in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market over the forecast period

Key Players in the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market

Some of the key players reported in this study of the polyisocyanurate insulation market include DowDuPont Inc., Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group plc., Honeywell International Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Stepan Company, IKO Industries Ltd., Soprema Group, Knauf Insulation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Rmax Operating LLC, GAF Materials Corporation, Carlisle SynTec Systems and Hunter Panels.

