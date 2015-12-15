Primary Aldosteronism Treatment Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Primary aldosteronism is a hormonal disorder that leads to high blood pressure. In primary aldosteronism, high levels of aldosterone hormone are produced, causing increased levels of sodium and low levels of potassium in the body. High levels of sodium in the blood lead to high volume of blood and ultimately high blood pressure. Primary aldosteronism is caused due to a growth of a benign tumor on the adrenal cortex. The condition is known as adrenocortical adenoma or ConnÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome. Aldosterone receptor antagonists drugs are used as the first line of treatment for the management of symptoms of primary aldosteronism.

The primary aldosteronism treatment market is projected to be primarily driven by the rise in incidence rates of primary aldosterone disorder across the globe. Primary aldosterone disorders are mainly caused by ConnÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome and over activity of the adrenal glands.

Easy availability and low cost of diagnostics test for primary aldosterone disorders such as oral salt loading tests, saline infusion tests, and fludrocortisone suppression tests, etc. are likely to drive the expansion of the primary aldosteronism treatment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, side effects of therapeutic drugs such as decreased sexual desire, impotence, menstrual irregularities in women, male breast enlargement, etc. are anticipated to restrain the market in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/5992?source=atm

The global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of drugs class, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be classified into aldosterone receptor antagonists and potassium sparring diuretics. Aldosterone receptor antagonists, also known as antimineralocorticoids, are a group of medicines that are used to block the effects of the aldosterone hormone produced in the adrenal gland. Aldosterone drugs stimulate/increase the sodium reabsorption activity of the kidneys, salivary glands, and sweat glands. Aldosterone receptor antagonists drugs block the reabsorption of sodium and thus decrease blood pressure. The aldosterone receptor antagonists segment is estimated to hold a leading primary aldosteronism treatment market share by the end of 2026 owing to increased usage of aldosterone drugs as the first line of treatment and easy availability and low cost of drugs. Aldolactone and CaroSpir are the most commonly used drugs for the treatment of primary aldosteronism. Â In terms of distribution channel, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy store.

Based on geography, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a prominent share of the global primary aldosteronism treatment market owing to high prevalence of adrenal adenoma, a benign tumor of adrenal cortex; easy availability and low cost of drugs; and well-established health care facilities in the region. Europe is projected to constitute a key share of the global primary aldosteronism treatment market by the end of 2026. The primary aldosteronism treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing number of patients with primary aldosterone disorder in China, India, and Japan; increasing adoption of a western life style; Â changing health care infrastructure in the region; and easy availability of therapeutic drugs.

The global primary aldosteronism treatment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of manufactures holding a prominent share in various regions. Key players operating in the global primary aldosteronism treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Novartis AG, Concordia International Corp., Apotex Inc.,and Â Allergan plc.,.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/5992?source=atm

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Â

Â

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/5992?source=atm