Welding Protective Clothing Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2016 – 2025

Key Players Operating in the Welding Protective Clothing Market:

The global welding protective clothing market involves several international players. Leading manufacturers focus on the expansion of their business across the globe through product development with advanced technology and merger & acquisition strategies.

In May 2019, 3M announced that it entered into an acquisition agreement with Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. Acelity Inc. is provider of advanced wound care technologies and solutions. It sells products under KCI brands. This acquisition is expected to support the company’s growth strategy.

In May 2016, Honeywell International Inc. launched a new range of single-use, molded masks with improved performance. This product consists of high performing exhalation valve which keeps the mask cool inside and reduces the CO2 content. Honeywell Industrial Safety, a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., has a broad range of safety products. The company aims to boost its customer base by launching new products with updated technology.

A few of the key players operating in the global zero waste shampoo market are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Uvex Group

MSA Safety Incorporated

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Karam

MCR Safety

Atlas Welding Supply

ALSICO

Global Welding Protective Clothing Market: Research Scope

Global Welding Protective Clothing Market, by Type

Protective Gloves

Eye Protection

Head and Face Protection

Protective Footwear

Other Protective Clothing (Hearing Protection etc.)

Global Welding Protective Clothing Market, by Application

Construction

Automotive

Metal Fabrication

Others (Power Generation etc.)

Global Welding Protective Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

The report on the welding protective clothing market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

