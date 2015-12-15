Automated Suturing Devices Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Wound closure devices help in efficient healing of wounds in accordance with the specific type of tissue, needs, and function. These help in delivering the right solutions with respect to correct type of surgical procedure or wound treatments. Wound closure devices provide support and turgidity to the wound and minimizes risk factors associated with wound infections. These devices enhance wound healing, reduce excessive scarring, and minimize tissue damage. An automated suturing device is an instrument to facilitate suturing procedures during minimally invasive surgery and open surgery, and is primarily used in surgical procedures and trauma cases that require surgery. Reusable automated suturing devices are medical devices used to seal tissue after surgery or wound. These devices are used in various surgeries and do not need to be disposed as medical waste after the completion of a single procedure. Disposable automated suturing devices are medical devices used for single use and need to be disposed as medical waste after completion of a single procedure.

Increase in geriatric population, surge in the number of surgical procedures, rise in incidence of trauma cases, risks associated with changing lifestyle, accidents, and increase in adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures are the key factors driving the global automated suturing devices market. Automated suturing devices are preferred over automated staplers. The manufacturers of suturing devices are working on introducing integrated needle and suture; sutures used in such devices can be absorbable or non-absorbable. On the other hand, staplers are metallic and could cause considerable bleeding and infection post-surgery. Companies offering automated suturing devices are also working on ergonomic product design that will help to perform suturing in difficult to access areas. For example, in 2011, Covidien introduced Endo Stitch device with needle indicator and ergonomic handle. Manufacturers of automated suturing devices are constantly investing in research and development to design, develop, and introduce technologically advanced products and to upgrade their existing product portfolios in order maintain the competitive edge in the market. For example, in 2012, Covidien introduced V-Loc wound closure reload, which simplifies the suturing process by combining its proprietary Endo Stitch and SILS suturing devices technology with knotless automated suturing for both intracorporeal and extracorporeal wound closures.

The global automated suturing devices market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into reusable automated suturing devices and disposable automated suturing devices. Based on end-user, the global automated suturing devices market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global automated suturing devices market can be segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market due to high number of surgeries carried out in these regions. Asia Pacific offers large opportunities in the suturing devices and wound closure products market in the next few years. The reusable automated suturing devices segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to technological advancement.

The global automated suturing devices market is highly organized, with a few players accounting for major share in terms of revenue. Key players in the global market include Medtronic plc, Ethicon, Inc. (part of Johnson & Johnson Company), Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, EndoEvolution, LLC, LSI Solutions, Inc., and SuturTek, Inc.

