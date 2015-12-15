Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Sales performance management market is bifurcated by component, solution and end-use Industry. By component, the global sales performance management market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. Among these, cloud-based sales performance management software deployment is the major segments which are expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Furthermore, services segment is further categorized into managed services and professional services. Based on solution type, the sales performance management market is segmented into incentive compensation management, sales planning, sales forecasting, sales coaching, quota & territory management, talent management, others. Further, the others segment includes gamification, sales analytics, sales reporting, etc. Among these solution, sales forecasting and sales planning solutions are the key segment which are expected to enhance the growth of sales performance management market around the globe. On the basis of end-use industry, the global market is bifurcated into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, telecom & IT and others. Further, the other segment includes manufacturing, transportation and logistics, etc.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the sales performance management market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Some of the major players in global sales performance management market are Accent Technologies, Inc., Altify, Xactly Corporation, Anaplan, Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Entomo, Inc., Hybris AG, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Silvon Software Inc., and The Aberdeen Group. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

Sales Performance Management Market, by Component

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Managed Professional



Sales Performance Management Market, by Solution

Incentive Compensation Management

Sales Planning

Sales Forecasting

Sales Coaching

Quota & Territory Management

Talent Management

Others (sales analytics, sales reporting, etc.)

Sales Performance Management Market, by End-use Industry

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Others (Manufacturing, Logistics, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Sales Performance Management Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



