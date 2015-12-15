Collision Mitigation Technology Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Collision mitigation technology improves vehicle safety by reducing or preventing rear-end collisions. The collision mitigation technology is a radar-based, forward-looking technology, based on adaptive cruise control (ACC) with active braking. When a vehicle comes within a predefined distance of another vehicle or obstacle, the collision mitigation technology provides an audible and /or visual warning that enables the driver to decelerate or correct his driving behavior. When a vehicle intrudes its preset safe distance, the collision mitigation technology not only warns the driver but also initiates braking, thus preventing a collision.

The advantage of collision mitigation technology is to reduce rear-end crashes and reduce severity of accidents, which is expected to boost the demand for the technology. The collision mitigation technology is integrated with stability control system and antilock braking system, which are also capable to reduce the loss of control and rollover crashes. Rising demand for high-speed vehicles is driving the need to adopt advanced technologies such as collision mitigation technology in order to satisfy consumer interest without compromising on safety. Increase in concern about occupant safety and awareness programs by traffic administrations worldwide are anticipated to boost the collision mitigation technology market. The collision mitigation technology has a particular advantage in commercial vehicles, as vehicles carrying heavy loads are difficult to stop, as compared to passenger vehicles. Intercontinental trucking activities are highly popular in North America and Europe, which in turn is expected to drive the collision mitigation technology market in these regions. Rapid economic development in Asia Pacific is boosting the sales of commercial vehicles, thereby fuelling the demand for commercial vehicles in the region. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for collision mitigation technology.

The collision mitigation technology is an expensive technology, as it uses multiple other collision avoidance systems such as ABS, ACC, and stability control. This is a key factor restraining the market.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6072?source=atm

The global collision mitigation technology market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on technology, the collision mitigation technology market can be classified into radar, ultrasonic, LiDAR, and camera.

In terms of vehicle, the collision mitigation technology market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Based on sales channel, the collision mitigation technology market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Competition among automakers is compelling them to offer safety features to gain competitive edge. Therefore, the collision mitigation technology is estimated to be primarily introduced in the market as OEM-fitted equipment.

In terms of region, the collision mitigation technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe being developed regions witness a high demand of safety systems and hence, are anticipated to lead the global collision mitigation technology market.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6072?source=atm

Key players operating in global collision mitigation technology market include Meritor WABCO, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Autoliv.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6072?source=atm