Bergamot Essential Oil Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2026

Bergamot Essential Oil Market Outlook:

Bergamot essential oil is extracted from the rind of a citrus orange named Bergamot, which is a tropical plant. Bergamot essential oil is derived from cold compression, unlike other essential oils which generally use steam distillation method. They are used in various industries for a wide range of applications due to its multiple properties and functions. Bergamot essential oil possesses a very pleasant aroma which makes it a popular component in the fragrance industry. Bergamot essential oil is popularly used in the preparation of black tea known as Earl Grey, adding a unique flavour and sweet odour to it. Certain components of bergamot essential oil act as antidepressant and stimulators, thus improving blood circulation of the body and in turn giving a feeling of joy, freshness, and energy. Along with powerful fragrance and delectable flavour, bergamot essential oil also provides various health benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels, improving respiration, preventing from infections, pacifying pain, alleviating fever and others. Owning to these widespread medicinal, aromatic and flavouring properties, bergamot essential oil is gaining immense popularity globally.

Incorporation in Personal Care Products Leading to High Usage of Bergamot Essential Oil

With the rising awareness for health and fitness, consumers these days are looking for products which are healthy without compromising taste and fragrance. Sweet aroma and rich flavor along with various health benefits drive the demand for bergamot essential oil. This versatile essential oil can also be used in toothpaste for boosting oral health. Further, the high demand for natural and safe personal care products also acts Â as a Â driving factor for bergamot essential oil market growth due to its properties which helps in soothing skin irritations and making it glow. Bergamot essential oil is being used as an antidepressant for lifting up the mood and providing an instant energy boost for years now. Also, bergamot essential oil is gaining widespread popularity in massages and aromatherapies as it helps relieve anxiety, ease pain and increases blood circulation and metabolism. As this versatile essential oil is getting popular, its demand is also rising amongst consumers, leading to a drastic increase in the number of manufacturers and suppliers in different industries including food and beverages, healthcare and personal care. Â

Global Bergamot Essential oil Market: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global bergamot essential oil market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global bergamot essential oil market has been segmented as: Food and beverages Pharmaceuticals Skin and personal care Haircare Aromatherapy

Global Bergamot Essential oil Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global bergamot essential oil market identified across the value chain include Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Bontoux S.A.S., Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Symrise AG, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., and do Terra International amongst others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Bergamot Essential Oil Market:

With the rising advancement in technology and development of new processing techniques, manufacturers in the essential oil industry are switching to more efficient and modern ways of extracting oil. Bergamot essential oil is one such oil which uses different extraction methods in comparison to other oils such as cold compression, solvent-based extraction, and others. Hence, companies in the bergamot essential oil market will likely witness prominent growth, as these extraction methods increase the volume of production and yield. Furthermore, as number of consumers are shifting towards the use of organic and natural ingredients in their products, the demand for organic bergamot essential oil is likely going to increase in the nearby future. New extraction methodologies, formulations and numerous advantageous properties such as anti-depressant, anti-bacterial, antibiotic, aromatic, flavoring and therapeutic property altogether act as driving factors leading to enormous growth in bergamot essential oil market globally in the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

