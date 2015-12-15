Algae Supplements Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The Algae Supplements Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Algae Supplements Market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

Algae Supplements Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Algae Supplements Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the Algae Supplements Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the Algae Supplements Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Using the competitive analysis offered in the report, players can gain sound understanding of certain behaviors of other market participants. This equips them to make the required changes in their marketing strategies and improve their business tactics to strongly position themselves in the Algae Supplements Market. With detailed mapping of the vendor landscape, the report highlights highly competitive areas of the Algae Supplements Market. The report also talks about the nature of the vendor landscape and reasons supporting it. It profiles some of the prominent names in the Algae Supplements industry.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Nature’s Way signed a definitive agreement with Natural Products Canada, to collectively tap opportunities in Canada for sales of innovative, natural health-benefitting products. This partnership is aimed at meeting consumer demand for natural products, a category that is witnessing robust demand in the region. These two companies will invest in the pre-mature Canadian companies offering natural products, including nutritional supplements, dietary ingredients, and functional foods.

In 2016, Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of the E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, received the approval from US FDA for its India-based facility for microalgae cultivation & processing. Parry Nutraceuticals also confirmed that it is raising the bar of its product development efforts with an objective of meeting the consumer demand for value-added microalgae-based products.

In 2018, AlgaEnergy- a leading player in the algae supplements market and Yokogawa Electric Corporation made an official announcement of a strategic partnership and equity participation agreement among the parties. The strategic agreement encompasses an investment of approximately 10 million euro by Yokogawa, with an objective to acquire the newly issued shares of AlgaEnergy, thereby making the company a reference shareholder.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Founded in 1902, Koninklijke DSM N.V. is based in Heerlen, Netherlands. The company offers multiple products in the fields of nutrition, materials, and health and ranks among one of the leading purpose-led company in the field of animal & human nutrition.

Doctor's Best

Founded in 1990, Doctor's Best, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. The company offers a wide-range of products in the dietary and nutritional supplements segment. With an offering of over 200 products, the company manufactures and distributes its products in the US and overseas.

Now Foods

Founded in 1968, Now Foods is based in Bloomingdale, United States. The company offers a broad portfolio of natural & organic products, including supplements and packaged foods. The company has achieved various awards and several recognitions for its product offerings.

Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1992, Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd. is based in Izumo, Japan. The company is a subsidiary of the Daesang Corporation and offers a wide-range of chlorella-based nutritional healthcare supplements. Algae-based products account for a significant pie of the company’s overall revenue share.

Cyanotech Corporation

Founded in 1983, the Cyanotech Corporation is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The company actively engages in the cultivation, followed by development and sales, of natural solutions derived from microalgae meant for nutrition. The company is chiefly focused on development of Spirulina- and Astaxanthin- associated products.

Key players operating in the algae supplements market, as profiled in the report, include Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.,Ltd., DIC Corporation, Vitamin Discount Center, Herbal Terra, LLC, Algae Health Science, Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Algae Health Science, Holistic Herbal Solutions, LLC Pharmavite LLC, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Nutress B.V., and others.

For more details on the key players operating in algae supplements market space along with their differential strategies, request a report sample

Algae Supplements Market – Additional Insight

Algal Oil Supplements Gain Momentum as Ideal Vegetarian Sources of DHA and Omega-3 Fats

The diet of vegetarian and vegan population limits them in meeting the requirement for DHA and omega-3 fats, which are highly instrumental in maintaining a sound cognitive and cardiovascular health. Algal oil supplements are gaining centerstage as ideal sources of DHA and omega-3 fats. As the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA have been well-researched & well-established, vegetarian consumers are showing high preference for algal oil supplements to include in their regular diets. In addition, multiple health benefits of algal oil supplements, such as benefits for eye health, cognitive well-being, and cardiovascular health, are further upholding the demand for algal oil supplements.

Research Scope

Algae Supplements Market – Research Methodology

Compelling insights and forecasts offered in the algae supplements market report are a result of an exhaustive research methodology. The research methodology for algae supplements market report involves two steps, primary and secondary research, which form the base of the insights presented in the algae supplements market report. The insights compiled in the algae supplements market report have been cross-verified by a team of in-house industry experts, in a bid to ensure unmatched accuracy and eliminate errors.

