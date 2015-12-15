Heat Guns Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast2018 – 2026

Heat gun, also known as hot air gun or hot air station, is an electrical device that emits heated air. Heat guns have a pointed end which emits hot air and has a trigger to start operation of the device. An electric heated, heating element is usually present in a heat gun and the hot air is moved by means of an electric fan. Electric heat guns are used to dry various things quickly.

Major applications of heat guns are stripping paints off from various places, such as, residential homes, commercial buildings, construction sites, automotive paints, tin-plates, welding, soldering, shrinking, and forming with hot air, stripping varnishes and paints, loosening of rusty bolts and nuts, melting pipes into liquids, softening linoleum, and forming PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride), among others. Rise in demand for painting in residential and commercial establishments across the globe is propelling the heat guns market. Similarly, increasing demand for soldering pipes in residential and commercial buildings is contributing to the growth of the global heat guns market.

PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) is used for packaging of small canisters, software, CDs, DVDs, and other non-edible items. Heat guns are used in shrinking PVCs. Thus, rising demand for packaging with PVC shrink films is boosting the market for heat guns.

On the basis of type, the global heat guns market can be segmented into variable temperature heat gun and dual temperature heat gun. Variable temperature heat guns can vary their temperature over a wide range. There is usually a LCD in the heat gun which helps in monitoring the temperature. Dual temperature heat guns can be set at two different temperatures, but the temperature cannot vary over a range. Primary benefit of using a variable temperature heat gun is that its temperature can be varied over a range. Variable temperature heat guns are more popular than dual temperature heat guns. Based on application, the global heat guns market can be categorized into domestic, commercial, industrial, and other applications.

In terms of geography, the global heat guns market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for heat guns, among all regions. The U.S. is anticipated to be the dominant market for heat guns in North America, followed by Canada during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be another significant market for heat guns. Germany is expected to be the leading market for heat guns in Europe during the forecast period. The U.K., France, Spain, and Italy are other prominent heat guns markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to a major heat guns market in the near future. China is anticipated to be the leading market in the region. India, Japan, and South Korea are other key markets for heat guns in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be another prominent market for heat guns. GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries are expected to constitute the dominant market in the region during the forecast period. In Africa, South Africa is expected to be a major heat guns market. South America is another significant heat guns market among regions. Brazil is the leading heat guns market in the region, followed by Argentina.

Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on developing innovative heat guns to better serve their customers. For example, on September 16, 2016, Wagner SprayTech Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wagner Holding, Inc., developed new heat gun products which have accurate temperature settings and an easy-to-read interface.

Major companies operating in the global heat guns market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Black & Decker Corporation, Steinel America Inc., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Milwaukee Tool, Dewalt, Wagner SprayTech Corporation, JENSEN Tools + Supply, and TestEquity.

