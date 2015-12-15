Rapid Industrialization to Boost Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market Growth by 2019-2028
segmented as follows:
Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Product Type
- Primary Brain Tumor
- Meningioma
- Gliomas
- Astrocytomas
- Pituitary Tumors
- Others
- Secondary Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Diagnosis Type
- CT Scan
- MRI
- PET-CT Scan
- Molecular Testing
- EEG
- Others
Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Treatment Type
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
