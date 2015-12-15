Artificial Grass Market to be at Forefront by 2018 – 2026

Artificial grass is a peripheral part of artificial fibers which appear similar to the normal grass. Artificial grass is commonly used in sports grounds which require highly durable grass surface. Advantages of using artificial grass include uniform low maintenance, weather resistance, high-quality grass surface, and reduced chances of injuries. Moreover, using artificial grass helps in water conservation and serves well in unfavorable climatic conditions. Artificial grass is also used in landscaping and several other applications. On a commercial level, manufacturers claim artificial grass to be grander over natural grass. From the environmental perspective, a constant debate over the balance between environmental goals and economic values has prevailed.

Continuous research has led to the discovery of improved varieties of artificial grass. Hybrid grass Â is the latest innovation in the field, made by combining natural grass with synthetic fibers. Hybrid grasses are used in training pitches and stadium pitches. However, due to health hazards associated with rubber, manufacturers are presently focusing on natural infill in order to reduce the toxic effects of artificial grass. Such innovations are enhancing the growth of the artificial grass market.

Growth of the artificial grass market is driven by the rising demand from diverse end-users, for landscaping, sporting, as well as non-sporting events. Seasonal football matches, such as, ChampionÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s League, contribute to the extensive use of artificial grass, which in turn, boosts the growth of the market. Growth in population and rise in sporting events are some of the major factors that are expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Apart from sporting events, artificial grass is commonly used across hospitals, amusement parks, and commercial properties. However, high initial cost of artificial grass and availability of cheap substitutes are anticipated to restrain the growth of the artificial grass market during the forecast period.

The global artificial grass market can be segmented based on installation, application, fiber base material, infill material, and region. In terms of installation, the market can be divided into wall cladding and flooring. The flooring segment dominates the global artificial grass market. Based on application, the artificial grass market can be classified into contact sports, non-contact sports, leisure, and landscaping. Contact sports can be further divided into football, rugby, hockey, and others, while non-contact sports into tennis, golf, and others. In terms of fiber base material, the market can be bifurcated into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and polyamides. Based on infill material, the artificial grass market can be classified into petroleum-based infill, sand infill, and plant-based infill. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is the leading market for artificial grass due to the large number of sports setups and high attractiveness of sporting occasions.

The global artificial grass market is growing at a rapid pace. Manufacturers of artificial grass and sports associations across the globe have invested on technological advancements to develop new varieties of the product. These are expected to enhance user experience. APAC countries, such as China, India, and others exhibit high growth potential for the artificial grass market. Due to growth in design innovation and rise in competition in the market, a large number of domestic and regional vendors are offering specific products for different end-users.

Key players operating in the global artificial grass market include Holding GmbH (AstroGrass), Sportfield Deutschland, SIS Pitches, Matrix Grass, Global Syn-Grass, Inc., Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex), ForestGrass, Synlawn Artificial Grass, Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), the Dow Chemical Company (DOW), Dowdupont, Tarkett, Shaw Industries, CoCreation Grass Corporation, FieldGrass, ACT Global, Sport Group, Tiger grass, Nurteks Hali, Soccer Grass, Limonta, Sportlink, and El Espartano.

