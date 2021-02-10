Tanzania building a renewable energy training center

Tanzania is to establish a training facility for renewable energy. The center for transition and global development components Eastern Africa expertise. The scheme will draw on the Ashes of Kikuletwa Training Centre, which relies on Arusha Technical College (ATC), and will be carried out in the Kilimanjaro district of Hai. The facility is part of East Africa Skills for transformation and Regional Integration Project (Eastrip).

The venture is being incorporated with the help of the World Bank and also will benefit from Norway's support, which in 2014 inserted US$ 9bn in support of the energy project, under the name of the "East African Center of Success for renewable energies." This funding has facilitated hydroelectric power training in the training center Kikuletwa for five years, the rector says.

As soon as finished, the Institute will educate students in various technical fields, including the provision of instruction in the following categories: concepts of hydropower plant activities, principles of electricity transmission and distribution architecture and maintenance, programmable hydropower logic controllers(PLC). Also included are the structure and installation of photovoltaic solar systems.

The government will also boost this facility so that it can accommodate 1500 students annually. This policy allows Tanzania to train on-site hydroelectric professionals who previously worked in Zambia or other countries. In the United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia, Eastrip seeks to establish advanced technical capacities on priorities such as transport, energy, farm growth, engineering, information, and communications networks.

The Eastrip program is implemented by the United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia. It aims to develop specialized technical skills in priority fields, such as transport, power, agriculture, manufacturing, and IT. The government is also planning to open 42 technical training centers, including courses on renewable energies, in other areas of the country.

