Enzyme-modified Egg Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2026

Enzyme-modified Egg Market Outlook:

The use of Enzyme-modified egg yolk contributes to the improvement of properties such as viscosity and firmness of emulsified products hence minimizing the additive content. Enzyme-modified egg has more heat resistance capacity than normal eggs increasing its shelf life, thus making it a very favorable product in the market. Enzyme-modified egg improves emulsifying properties for mayonnaise and dressings, enhancing their creaminess and mouthfeel characteristics making it a more appealing product in the food process industry. The overall quality and health benefits are improved by adding enzymes to eggs while reducing their production cost and optimizing their formulations which acts as a growth driver for the Enzyme-modified Egg market. Higher viscosity ensures smaller usage of oil or emulsifier which is not only a benefit in terms of health concern but also in terms of production cost which again acts as a catalyst in the growth of the demand of Enzyme-modified Egg in the market over the forecast period.

Growing Health Consciousness amongst Consumer is Promoting Demand for Enzyme-Modified Egg:

Over the past few years a huge shift in consumption patterns that is from carb-based food to protein-based foods, has been observed in the Latin American region and is expected to boost the demand for egg-based products and thereby resulting in growth of animal feed industry in that region and driving the demand for enzyme-modified Eggs in the market. The fast-moving lives of consumers has influenced them to adopt a healthier approach towards their eating habits and the egg contains high amount of proteins and other amino acids which makes it a more favorable product and further modifying the egg with help of enzymes can help in increasing its nutritional value, contributing to the growth of demand of enzyme-modified egg products. The versatile nature of enzyme-modified egg makes it suitable for a wide range of applications which again adds to its increasing demand. The consumption and production of eggs have witnessed a steep growth in the past decade and the egg processing industry have been prospering due to enzyme-modified egg on a large scale in the market.

Enzyme-modified egg Market: Market segmentation

On the basis of form the global enzyme-modified Egg market can be segmented as: Powder Liquid Â

On the basis of product type used the global enzyme-modified egg market can be segmented as: Egg yolk Whole egg Egg white

On the basis of method of application the global enzyme-modified egg market can be segmented as: Food and Beverages Bakery Confectionery Snacks & Ready-to-Cook Meat Products Sauces & Dressings Dairy Personal Care & Cosmetics Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed & Pet Food Household

On the basis of Sales Channel, the enzyme-modified egg market has been segmented as: Direct Sales Channel Indirect Sales Channel Hypermarket/ Supermarket Convenience Stores (departmental stores, food & drink specialty stores) Online Â

On the basis of region, the enzyme-modified egg market has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe APAC The Middle East & Africa

Global Enzyme-modified egg market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Enzyme-modified Egg market identified across the value chain includes Rembrandt Enterprises, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Ovostar Union N.V., Adriaan Goede BV, Rose Acre Farms, Pulviver, Wulro BV, Agroholding Avangard, Deb-El Foods, Ovobel Foods Limited, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Igreca, Henningsen Foods, Oskaloosa Food, Derovo, Ballas Egg, Interovo Egg Group BV and Farm Pride Food Ltd are among others.

Opportunities for enzyme-modified egg market participants:

The growth in the adaption of healthy eating habits is leading the manufacturers to shift towards Enzyme-modified Eggs owing to its high nutritional values and longer shelf life. A marked increase in the production of eggs has helped the growth in demand for Enzyme-modified Egg. Owing to the high production rate in the Asia Pacific region, manufacturers are focusing on processing eggs into modified eggs to cater to the growing demand from the food industry for Enzyme-modified Egg. Increasing production is attracting numerous new players in the Enzyme-modified Egg market expanding the overall market size. Europe has the largest bakery industry followed by North America and enzyme-modified Egg being a vital ingredient in the bakery products offers a lot of opportunities to the market players in these regions.

Brief Approach to Research for enzyme-modified egg Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the enzyme-based egg covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of enzyme-based egg, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes of enzyme-modified egg.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the Enzyme-modified Egg market include: An overview of the enzyme-modified egg market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the enzyme-modified egg market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of enzyme-modified egg Detailed value chain analysis of the enzyme-modified egg market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major enzyme-modified egg market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario of enzyme-modified egg Analysis of the enzyme-modified egg market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the enzyme-modified egg market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the enzyme-modified egg market

