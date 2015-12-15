Aerospace Robotics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

The sudden increase in labor cost across the globe is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers to adopt robots in their operation to perform the same tasks. The robots help the companies in reducing human labor and increasing the efficiency of the task. This factor is impacting positively on the growth of aerospace robotics market. Moreover, the worldwide aircraft orders are increasing significantly, which requires to maintain aircraft order backlogs. The aircraft manufacturing companies are heavily adopting the robots to handle the aircraft order backlogs. The usage of robots in handling the aircraft orders are also boosting the market for aerospace robots to grow.

The major restraining factor for the aerospace robotics market is the lack of skilled operators, due to which the procurement of the aerospace robots are limited, which in turn is inhibiting the market to expand in future.

The manufacturers of aerospace robots are constantly focusing on developing robust technologies in order to develop robots which can understand human requirement and act according to the same. The human-robot collaborative task will help the aircraft manufacturing companies to perform the tasks more efficiently and in a reduced time. The ongoing research and development of human-robot collaborative robots are poised to fuel the growth of the market for aerospace robots in the coming years.

The market for aerospace robotics is segmented on basis of various parameters such as type, technology, component, application and geography. The different type of aerospace robots are cylindrical, articulated, SCARA, Cartesian and others. The articulated robots are being heavily adopted by the aircraft manufacturing companies due to benefit of enhanced precision and high flexibility. The technology segment in the aerospace robotics market is bifurcated in to traditional technology and collaborative technology. The traditional technology dominates the market for aerospace robotics while the collaborative robots are gaining interest among the aircraft manufacturers. The various components integrated in a robots applicable for aerospace industry are sensor, camera, controller, drive, arm processor and end effector. The controller segment leads the market in the current scenario and is expected continue its dominance, pertaining to the fact that, the aircraft deliveries are increasing at a considerable rate, which is demanding for robots with latest controllers. The robots are applicable in various areas of the aerospace industry such as construction, drilling and fastening, welding, inspection, sealing and dispensing, and others. Geographically, the market for aerospace robotics is categorized based on five strategic global regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Europe is considered to be the largest contributor of market share in the aerospace robotics market in 2016 due to presence of large number of robotics companies focusing on aerospace industry in the region. Asia Pacific is witnessing a steady growth rate due to huge investments in the research and development of robots for aerospace industry and high adoption rate in the region.

The leading manufacturers of aerospace robotics operating across the globe are Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Gudel AG (Switzerland), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Electroimpact Inc. (U.S), Oliver Crispin Robotics Ltd. (U.K), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and JH Robotics, Inc. (U.S) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â Â

