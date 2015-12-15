Ingest Solutions Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

Ingest Solutions Market: Overview

Ingest solutions streamline the broadcasting process by seamlessly transferring video and audio content between network folders, servers, editors, and other devices. Ingest solutions provide the framework to collect, import, load, process, integrate, and transfer broadcasting content from diverse data sources. Some of the data sources include regional offices, central servers, studios, live feeds, and social media. Ingest solutions decrease the requirement of broadcasting infrastructure and human interference by automating the repetitive tasks and generate multiple content formats and resolutions in a single step. Ingest solutions provided by several market players are compliant with HD and SD television operations. Some features of ingest solutions include frame lossless operation, instant response time, wide content format support, and excellent reliability. Furthermore, the solutions support multi profile, multi-channel recording such as Serial Digital Interface (SDI), High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), analog composite, and component. Moreover, ingest solutions automate clip naming, accelerates turnaround time, and facilitates multisite media playback. Numerous solutions provided by market players also support a wide range of broadcast codecs and formats including Sony XAVC-I and XAVC-L MPEG-4, and Panasonic AVC-LongG.

Ingest Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

The broadcasting industry has witnessed significant transformation in terms of technology adoption, government regulations, and changing viewer preferences in the last few years. Market players are focusing on providing technologically advanced solutions with extensive range of formats and codec support in order to cater to the demand. In January 2017, a leading ingest solutions provider, Metus, updated its ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âMetus INGESTÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã solution with GPU-based JPEG2000 codec support. Switch to on-demand digitized content and benefits such as content format independence are anticipated to drive the ingest solutions market during the forecast period. Expansion of the subscription-based content delivery model has led to consumers increasingly accessing large content on demand, on the go. Furthermore, proliferation of mobile devices and strong internet connectivity has enabled digital over-the-top (OTT) players, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, to gain stronghold in the market. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India have witnessed strong adoption of wireless internet connectivity technologies including 3G and 4G. This is expected to generate strong demand for on-demand content and present lucrative opportunities for the ingest solutions market in the region during the forecast period.

Ingest Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global ingest solutions market can be segmented based on application, deployment, and geography. In terms of application, the ingest solutions market can be categorized into TV stations, post production facilities, government and military, educational, medical, live production companies, content houses, and media distribution companies. In terms of deployment, the ingest solutions market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Significant adoption of cloud computing technologies from various industries, including broadcasting, is expected to fuel the cloud segment, in terms of revenue, in the near future. Based on geography, the global ingest solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold significant share of the ingest solutions market from 2018 to 2026, as the region is an early adopter and is home to major ingest solutions providers.

Ingest Solutions Market: Key Players Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Leading players are adopting various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, due to the presence of a significant number of players in the ingest solutions market. Furthermore, global players are forming strategic alliances with regional players in order to strengthen their market position in various geographies. In June 2018, NEP Group completed the acquisition of Telerecord, an outside broadcast solutions provider based in Italy. Prominent players operating in the global ingest solutions market include Metus, Zaloni, x-dream-distribution GmbH, VSN S.L., Avid Technology, Inc., MOG Technologies, NEP Group, Inc., Dalet S.A., TransMedia Dynamics Ltd., Harmonic, Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, and Woody Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note: Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMRÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

