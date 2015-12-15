Printed Tissue Paper Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Printed Tissue Paper Market

Growing Demand from the Hospitality Industry

Growing demand from the hospitality industry which offers attractive products to customers is expected to boost the demand for paper tissue. The hospitality industry provides tissue paper with printed brand names to promote their business. In addition, growing consumer expenditure toward purchasing attractive personal hygiene products is likely to drive market growth. Companies are offering different types of specialized tissue papers including high-end glazed, decorative, and designed papers for multi-purpose use. Technological improvements in the manufacturing sector are helping manufacturers to improve and increasingly sell their product patterns and designs.

Global Printed Tissue Paper Market – Segmentation

The global printed tissue paper market can be segmented on the basis of:

Product

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Printed Tissue Paper Market, by Product

In terms of product, the global printed tissue paper market can be divided into:

Toilet Paper

Kitchen Tissue

Facial Tissue

Others

Global Printed Tissue Paper Market, by Application

Based on application, the global printed tissue paper market can be divided into:

Household

Commercial

Global Printed Tissue Paper Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global printed tissue paper market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

The report on the global printed tissue paper market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the printed tissue paper market across regions.

Regional analysis of the global printed tissue paper market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

