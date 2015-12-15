Glutinous Rice Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the Glutinous Rice Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Glutinous Rice Market. Further, the Glutinous Rice market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

PMR, in its recently published market research report, provides a detailed analysis of the various factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Glutinous Rice market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the study, the Glutinous Rice market is set to register a CAGR growth of XX% through the assessment period and attain a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The Glutinous Rice Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the Glutinous Rice Market

Segmentation of the Glutinous Rice Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Glutinous Rice Market players

The Glutinous Rice Market research addresses critical questions, such as

What opportunities do region and region offer to the Glutinous Rice Market vendors?

What is the purpose of Glutinous Rice in end use industry?

Why segment has a larger share as compared to other segments in the market of the Glutinous Rice ?

How will the global Glutinous Rice market grow over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

In terms of volume, which region holds the largest share?

The Glutinous Rice Market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Glutinous Rice Market. The analysts of the report have performed extensive primary and secondary research to scrutinize the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global glutinous rice market identified across the value chain include- BURAPA PROSPER CO. LTD., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills, Koda Farms, Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, among others.

Glutinous rice Market Opportunities

The market for glutinous rice is anticipated to increase due to the rising trend among consumers to have a healthy diet. Glutinous rice is low-fat rice having high fiber, vitamin and mineral content and added health benefits. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. The increasing number of restaurants and food joints have also resulted in increasing market for glutinous rice. Glutinous rice is a staple food in many regions of Asia Pacific. It provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for many living in Asia and rising in population will indeed result in increasing market for glutinous rice. The Asia Pacific is the primary producer and exporter of glutinous rice globally. However, China and India are of the primary consumers and producers.

Brief Approach to Research Glutinous rice Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

