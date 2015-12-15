Digital Scent Technology Market Projected to be Resilient During 2017 – 2025

Digital scent technology refers to the online communication using the human nose. It is a crucial application for e-nose. Digital scent technology enables the transmission of odor over the internet. The technology works with the help of olfactometers and electronic noses. In an attempt to further enhance the virtual reality experience and the growing area of virtual reality from entertainment to e-commerce applications is paving the way for a rise in the need for developing this e-nose technology. Digital scent technology provides the user with the benefit of getting to smell the product before buying it online. For instance, a California-based company, Digiscents Inc. has created a small device called the iSmell, which has its own driver and can be connected through a personal computer via serial ports. The expansion of the digital scents market is augmented by developments in virtual reality. Virtual reality enhances the features of the computers by introducing new concepts such as digi smell, which is a combination of hardware and software. The hardware part produces the smell and the software part helps in generating specific signals for specific smells. Digital scent technology works by coding aromas, which are then downloaded in computers as audible sounds. This technology also enables the user to produce and modify their personal fragrances.

High cost of electronic nose and delays between successive smell tastes are some restraints faced by the global digital scent technology market. For instance, digital scent technology used in the field of defense and clinical diagnosis is comparatively expensive, and therefore, it acts as a barrier for further expansion of the market. Unpredictability of air flow is another major factor that hinders the transmission of digitalized smell, and thus restricts its usage.

Widespread utilization of digital scent technology in defense and security is estimated to create growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global digital scent technology market can be segmented into type, applications, end-user industry, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into, scent synthesizer, and E-nose. Electronic nose or E-nose is a device that analyses the chemical content of a specific odor and identifies it. Scent synthesizer is a computer peripheral device which is connected to a USB port or serial port through which smell is emitted whenever a user visits the concerned website or opens his/her email account. In terms of type, the electronic nose market segment is expected to hold substantial share of the market due to its extensive usage in the defense and healthcare sectors. Moreover, in terms of applications, the digital scent technology market can be segmented into mobile phones, music and video games, quality control products, smelling screens, medical diagnostic products, and others. Furthermore, in terms of end-user industry, the market can be segmented into healthcare, entertainment, food and beverage, education, defense, and others. In the healthcare sector, digital scent technology is used in aromatherapy for curing certain diseases by employing different types of smells. Aromatherapy also helps in diagnosing brain disorders. In the education sector, digital scent technology is utilized for teaching certain subjects such as, botany, geography, and history. In the entertainment sector, digital scent technology helps in making a movie or a music more life-like. In the defense sector, digital scent technology is used for detecting explosives. Digital scent technology finds maximum usage in the healthcare sector followed by food and beverage, and defense. The healthcare sector is projected to hold a considerable share of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global digital scent technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is likely to hold significant share of the market due to the presence of leading players operating in this market. Europe is estimated to follow North America in terms of market share. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to rapid development and investments in research and development in digital scent technology.

Key players operating in the global digital scent technology market include ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.), Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.), Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.), Scentcom Ltd. (Israel), The eNose Company (Netherlands), and AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany).

