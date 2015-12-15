Benzoyl Chloride Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2018 – 2026

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Overview

Benzoyl chloride, also known as benzenecarbonyl chloride, is an organochlorine compound with chemical formula C6H5COCl. It is also known as alpha-chloro benzaldehyde. It is a colorless, fuming liquid, with an irritating odor. It is primarily used in the production of peroxides. It is also generally useful in other areas. For instance, benzoyl chloride is employed in the preparation of dyes, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and resins. Benzoyl chloride is produced from benzotrichloride using either water or benzoic acid. Akin to other acyl chlorides, it can be generated from the parent acid and other chlorinating agents, phosphorus Â or Â thionyl chloride.

It was first prepared through the treatment of Â benzaldehyde Â with chlorine. Benzoyl chloride is a typical acyl chloride, which reacts with alcohols to give the corresponding esters. Similarly, it reacts with amines to give amides. Benzoyl chloride must be moderately heated or exposed to relatively high ambient temperatures before the ignition can occur. It possesses various properties. For instance, it readily undergoes violent chemical changes at elevated temperatures and pressures. It also reacts violently or explosively with water; hence, various safety considerations need to be taken while handling benzoyl chloride. Benzoyl chloride decomposes exothermically and rapidly in water to form insoluble benzoic acid and hydrochloric acid (HCl). Benzoyl peroxide is a common reagent in polymer chemistry that is produced industrially by treating benzoyl chloride with hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide.

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Drivers and Restraints

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6467?source=atm

Rise in demand for benzoyl chloride in the pharmaceuticals industry is propelling the benzoyl chloride market. Increase in usage of benzoyl chloride to prepare dye intermediates is also augmenting the benzoyl chloride market. On the other hand, its hazardous effects such as emission of highly poisonous gases such as phosgene make it a highly restricted chemical. It also needs to be handled with utmost safety. These factors are hampering the benzoyl chloride market. Exposure to benzoyl chloride benzoyl can lead to various human health hazards such as irritation to eyes, throat infections, and breathing problems. This is also adversely affecting the benzoyl chloride market.

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Key Segments

Based on grade type, the benzoyl chloride market can be segmented into qualified grade, excellent grade, and others.

In terms of application, the benzoyl chloride market can be divided into benzoyl compounds, dyes intermediates, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others.

Based on geography, the benzoyl chloride market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the benzoyl chloride market owing to the rise in demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6467?source=atm

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the benzoyl chloride market include Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Limited, Ineos, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Company Limited, Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangyin Jianheng, Lanxess, Nippon Light Metal, and Xintai Lanhe.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6467?source=atm