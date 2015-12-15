Data Virtualization Market Global Regional Trends, Competitive Analysis, Key Companies, Forecast Insights by 2027

Market Overview:

The growing popularity of cloud services coupled with an increase in achieving superior operational efficiencies has boosted the demand for optimal utilization of the existing cloud services. Subsequently, driving the demand for various data virtualization professional and managed services. Thus, the data center virtualization market has witnessed significant surge in the last few years especially across small and medium enterprises globally. Moreover, the growing popularity of BYOD devices along with flexible working hours and mobile devices has further driven the propensity for spending over data center virtualization solutions across large enterprise.

Factors such as increasing spending towards cloud infrastructure and growing penetration of IT solutions are the major factor expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increase in popularity of cloud services and managed services is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the continuous technological advancement in internet communication has further boosted the demand for robust and effective communication network across leading end-user verticals such as manufacturing, utilities, commercial spaces, and large enterprise among other end-users. Thus, the market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data center virtualization market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The data center virtualization market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data center virtualization market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data center virtualization market in these regions.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Data Virtualization Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Data Virtualization Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Data Virtualization Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Data Virtualization Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Data Virtualization Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

