Personal Cloud Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The personal cloud refers to the collection of digital content and services that are accessible from any device. It gives users a virtual storage for synchronizing, sharing, and streaming content across multiple platforms. Many vendors offer cloud storage for personal and business applications. Widespread usage of computing devices such as laptops, mobile phones, PCs has given rise to a massive generation of data and data recovery need. Additionally, the growing trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is further expected to escalate the growth of the personal cloud market in the future.

The personal cloud market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as upsurge in the count of internet usage and users coupled with the growth of the digital data. Also, the need for effective disaster recovery is a factor propelling market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns in the cloud are likely to restrain the growth of the personal cloud market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing tie-ups between businesses and device manufacturers are a potential opportunity for the players operating in the personal cloud market.

Some of The Leading Key Players In Personal Cloud Market:

1. Apple Inc.

2. Dropbox, Inc.

3. Egnyte, Inc.

4. Google LLC

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. ownCloud GmbH

7. pCloud AG

8. Seagate Technology LLC

9. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

10. Tresorit AG

