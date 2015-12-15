Tractor-mounted Sprayers Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by2018 – 2026

In agriculture, a sprayer is an equipment that is used to apply fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides to crops. These agricultural sprayers can be self-propelled or mounted on a tractor. An agricultural sprayer consists of the following components: a pump, a tank, filters, nozzles, and a boom. A tractor-mounted sprayer tank is made of plastic or steel. It is operated either hydraulically or mechanically. Types of pumps used in a tractor-mounted sprayer are roller pumps, gear pumps, rotary pumps, centrifugal pumps, and diaphragm pumps. Generally, the boom in a tractor-mounted sprayer can be approximately 40 feet in length, with nozzles fitted at regular intervals. The boom generally extends from the tractor-mounted sprayer on both sides so as to extend the spraying area. The key function of a tractor-mounted sprayer is to move the liquid to be sprayed to each of the nozzles in a boom.

Rising population across the world is increasing the demand for food grains. However, agricultural land is limited. Thus, increasing the productivity of agricultural land has become a necessity, which has resulted in growing mechanization of the agriculture sector. This is subsequently augmenting the demand for tractor-mounted sprayers in the agriculture sector.

Based on horse power (HP), the global tractor-mounted sprayers market can be segmented into 150 HP to 250 HP, 250 HP to 300 HP, and above 300 HP. In terms of tank volume, the tractor-mounted sprayers market can be segmented into 500 liters to 1,000 liters and above 1,000 liters. Based on application, the global tractor-mounted sprayers market has been divided into agriculture, pest control, water spraying, small nurseries, gardens, spraying wet insecticides and fungicides, orchards, and vegetable gardens.

In terms of geography, the global tractor-mounted sprayers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for tractor-mounted sprayers during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the tractor-mounted sprayers market in North America from 2018 to 2026, followed by Canada. Europe is a significant market for tractor-mounted sprayers. Germany is expected to be the largest tractor-mounted sprayers market in the region in the next few years. The U.K. and France are other significant markets in Europe. Â China is expected to be a leading market for tractor-mounted sprayers in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Japan, South Korea, and India are other significant markets for tractor-mounted sprayers in the region. Middle East & Africa is a significant market for tractor-mounted sprayers, with GCC being the dominant market in the region. South Africa is another significant market in Middle East & Africa. Brazil is expected to dominate the tractor-mounted sprayers market in South America during the forecast period. Argentina is another significant market in South America.

In South East Asia countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka among others Â Â Â Â witnesses a low penetration of agricultural mechanization and tractor-mounted sprayers. In South East Asia, the percentage share of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) held by the agriculture sector is less than that held by the service sector or the manufacturing sector. On the contrary, a large portion of population in South Asia earn their livelihood from the agriculture sector. Increasing mechanization would lead to reduction in job availability in the agriculture sector. All these factors can act as a restraint of the tractor-mounted sprayers market in South East Asia in the next few years.

Major companies operating in the global tractor-mounted sprayers market are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., EXEL Industries, AGCO Corporation, Bucher Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Equipment Technologies, Bestway Sales, LLC, and RAC Germany.

