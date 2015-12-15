Sales of the Graphic Films Market to Anticipated to Exceed US$ XX by 2017 – 2022

“

The Graphic Films market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Graphic Films market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Graphic Films market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Graphic Films market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Graphic Films market are elaborated thoroughly in the Graphic Films market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Graphic Films market players.

Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the synthetic leather market by dividing it into product type, end-user, and geography. The synthetic leather market has been segmented into polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for synthetic leather in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East (ME), and Africa. Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user and product type segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users and products in all the regions and countries.

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kuraray, Asahi Kasei Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toray Coatex Co. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Alfatex, And Filwel Co., Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global synthetic leather market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic leather Market – Product Type Analysis

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Synthetic leather Market – End-user Type Analysis

Automobile

Furnishings

Sporting goods

Garments

Footwear

Industrial fabrics

Others

Synthetic leather Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Ethiopia Tanzania Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



“