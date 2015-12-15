Smart Reefer Container Market Growth, Opportunities 2027 | Key Manufacturers are ORBCOMM, Wireless Links, Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems

The Global Smart Reefer Container Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Reefer Container Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

Digitalization of Shipping Coupled with Supportive Initiatives from Stakeholders is Expected to Propel the Installation of Smart Reefer Containers

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand – A Maersk Company are also offering the smart reefer containers and solutions for various end-use industries, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The global smart reefer container market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe is the largest exporter of food & and beverages throughout the globe. Therefore, an increase in the production capacity of food products, it has raised the requirement for the cold storage capacity for further transportation and maintenance. Furthermore, the IT spending of the organizations in Europe is high, which is expected to support the growth of the smart reefer container during the forecast period. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

