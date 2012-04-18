“Power Quality Meter Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Power Quality Meter market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( ABB, Eaton, Electro Industries/GaugeTech, GE, Schneider Electric, Accuenergy, B&K Precision, Danaher, Dranetz Technologies, Emerson, FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION, Honeywell International, Itron, Keysight Technologies, Megger, Sensus, Siemens, Valhalla Scientific, Vitrek, Wasion Group Holding, Yokogawa Test & Measurement, ZHEJIANG YONGTAILONG ELECTRONIC Power Quality Meter ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Power Quality Meter industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Power Quality Meter market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Some of The Major Highlights of TOC Covers: Development Trend of Analysis of Power Quality Meter Market; Power Quality Meter Market Trend Analysis; Power Quality Meter Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2026; Marketing Channel; Direct Marketing; Indirect Marketing; Power Quality Meter Customers; Market Dynamics; Market Trends; Opportunities; Market Drivers and so on.

Scope of Power Quality Meter Market: Power quality is measured according to the quality with which it is delivered to the end customers; power quality is deemed as high when it has clean sinusoidal waveforms without any spikes, sags, and other electrical disturbances. It should also be free from transients, harmonics, and other such distortions. Over the years, with the advances in technologies and equipment, power quality has become a major issue for power providers and their customers.

Based on end-user, the industrial & manufacturing segment recorded the largest market size in 2017. Globally, industrial and manufacturing activities contribute approximately 30% of the economy. Consequently, reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted power supply becomes the inevitable requirement for the industrial facilities, nowadays. Any kind of power interruption or outages can affect crucial industrial operations and can result in huge losses. Developed economies in North America and Europe are facing the heat for the poor power quality and are investing huge amounts to curb the same.

The Asia-Pacific power quality meter market is estimated to have the highest growth rate, owing to the increased urbanization & industrialization, which propel the demand for power quality meters. China dominated the global power quality meter market in 2017, on the account of extensive upgradation of electrical infrastructure and installation of new transmission & distribution lines. China and India are estimated to be the fastest growing markets for power quality meters in the region from 2018 to 2023. The figure given below indicates the market size of various regions by 2023, with their respective CAGRs during the forecast period.

The Power Quality Meter market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Quality Meter.

This report presents the worldwide Power Quality Meter market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Single Phase

⟴ Three Phase

⟴ Power Quality Meter

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Industrial & Manufacturing

⟴ Commercial

⟴ Utilities

⟴ Transportation

⟴ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Power Quality Meter market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

