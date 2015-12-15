Thermal Fuse Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Thermal fuse is a device that prevents overheating of electrical appliances. Rising concern over fire accidents and stringent regulations to prevent fire and include thermal fuse in electrical and electronic appliances is expected to be in built with thermal fuse. Â

On the basis of region, the global thermal fuse market is will probably dominated by Asia Pacific. The rising number of use of electrical and electronic devices at residential and commercial purposes is expected to be the cause for the growth of the thermal fuse market. Â

Organic Thermal Fuse to Bolster Demand Â

Organic thermal fuse are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period due to its expanded sensitivity to high heat and thereby preventing short circuits and fire mishaps. Moreover, it offers high accuracy due to its resin seal component also it complies with environmental directives on waste electrical and electronic equipment. Hence, the global thermal fuse market is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years. Â

Rising Demand for Personal Care Equipment to Promote Market Â

Due to changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income, there is a rising demand for personal care products such as hair dryers, hair straighteners, hair spa equipment, etc. Additionally, equipment like baking appliances and Â microwave ovens in every kitchen is expected to bolster the demand for thermal fuse. Such changing and fast paced lifestyle is expected to strengthen the global thermal fuse market in the upcoming year.

Thermal Fuse Market: Overview

A thermal fuse or thermal cut-off is a device that is used to prevent electrical appliances from overheating. It is a small device that plays an important role in preventing fires. A thermal fuse is used where safety is the primary concern as it keeps appliances from overheating. It is designed to detect abnormal rises in temperature and break circuits. A thermal fuse completely burns if the machine gets beyond its safety level. Unlike an electrical fuse, a thermal fuse is melted by excessive heat instead of being shorted out by excessive current. A thermal fuse uses a one-time fusible link. Unlike a thermal switch, which may automatically reset itself when the temperature drops, the thermal fuse is more like an electrical fuse: a single-use device that cannot be reset and must be replaced when it fails/burns out. A thermal fuse is used when the overheating is a result of a rare occurrence, such as failure requiring repair (which would also replace the fuse) or replacement at the end of service life.

Thermal Fuse Market: Market Demand

The demand for thermal fuses is driven by a year-on-year increase in the sales of electrical appliances and electronic goods. A technological revolution in electrical appliances and electrical and electronic goods is expected to benefit manufacturers of thermal fuses in the near future. The federal law mandates the inclusion of a thermal fuse on all dryers manufactured since the 1980s. A thermal fuse operates if dryer exhaust temperatures climb too high. In this case, the thermal fuse shuts off the dryer or its components.

The thermal fuse becomes operational when the thermal element inside the fuse melts. Furthermore, if the thermal element inside the thermal fuse does not reach the operating temperature, the thermal fuse does not operate even if the ambient temperature rises to the operating temperature. A thermal fuse uses a fusible link, which consist of two pieces of metal that are attached together by a substance designed to melt at a particular temperature. Under normal circumstances, current runs between two plates, running an appliance. A thermal fuse only works one time. If it is triggered during a high-exhaust temperature event, the fuse must be replaced.

Thermal Fuse Market: Key Segments

The global thermal fuses market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global thermal fuses market can be divided into axial thermal fuse, radial thermal fuse, organic thermal fuse, and temperature thermal fuse. Based on application, the global thermal fuses market can be classified into household appliances, audio & video equipment, computers, test &measurement equipment, electronic equipment, and transportation equipment (excluding engine control). The voltage rating of the thermal fuse must be equal to or greater than the available circuit voltage. In many applications, fuses are installed in fuse-holders.

Thermal Fuse Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global thermal fuses market. A majority of thermal fuses are utilized in residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. Chinese manufacturers of thermal fuses have penetrated the global thermal fuses market owing to low to moderate capital investments. Large volumes of thermal fuse are imported from China at an affordable price. Rapid industrialization in countries in Latin America is anticipated to offer substantial expansion opportunities to the global thermal fuses market in the near future. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the deployment of thermal fuses in various applications. Countries in North America and Europe are pioneers in technological developments related to thermal fuses.

Thermal Fuse Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global thermal fuses market include Littelfuse, Inc., Emerson, Chatham Components Inc., Eaton Corporation, Panasonic, Schurter Inc., and TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.

